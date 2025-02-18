Canadian Championship first round now set with dates added to matchups

Toronto FC will host CF Montreal on April 30 in the first round of the Telus Canadian Championship in a battle of MLS rivals who have combined to win 13 of the last 17 editions of the cup competition.

The tournament draw was held in December with Canada Soccer confirming the tournament dates on Tuesday.

The 2025 edition features its biggest-ever field with 15 teams, boosted by the addition of semi-pro League1 Alberta and its inaugural champion Edmonton Scottish United FC. The last team standing hoists the Voyageurs Cup and advances to the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the region’s elite men’s club competition.

The defending champion Vancouver Whitecaps received a bye into the quarterfinals, scheduled for May and July. The Whitecaps have won the last three editions of the tournament — and lifted the trophy four times in total with seven runner-up finishes.

The first round is in the form of single-elimination knockout games with the quarterfinals and semifinals two-legged affairs. The championship game reverts to a one-off meeting.

The first round kicks off April 29 when Scrosoppi FC, the League1 Ontario champion based out of Milton, Ont., makes its cup debut at Atlético Ottawa of the Canadian Premier League.

Pacific FC will host Vancouver FC on May 6 at Starlight Stadium in Langford in an all-CPL matchup. The B.C. rivals have met eight times in league play with Pacific holding a 5-3 edge.

Also May 6, Edmonton Scottish visits CPL champion Cavalry FC at ATCO Field and Ligue1 Quebec champion FC Laval plays at the CPL’s York United FC.

Laval is making its second appearance in the competition, having previously taken part in 2023 when it lost 3-0 to Forge FC in the first round.

On May 7, Forge hosts the Halifax Wanderers and Valour FC renews acquaintances with visiting League1 B.C. champion TSS Rovers FC

TSS Rovers made history in 2023 when they defeated Valour FC 3-1 at Burnaby’s Swangard Stadium to become the first League1 Canada team to beat a professional side in the tournament.

Forge has made the quarterfinals twice (in 2019 and 2022) and was beaten by Toronto in the final of the 2020 tournament which was delayed and shortened by the pandemic.

The Whitecaps will await the Valour-TSS Rovers winner.

The Toronto-Montreal victor will move on to play either Forge or Halifax in the quarterfinals while the Pacific-Vancouver FC winner will meet either Cavalry or Edmonton Scottish.

A secondary draw will be held later to determine the semifinal matchups and pathway to hosting the final.

Toronto has won the cup eight times, most recently in 2020, and finished runner-up six times. Montreal has made eight finals, winning five (most recently in 2021).

The 2024 tournament saw semi-pro CS Saint-Laurent defeat Halifax and Forge oust Montreal. The Whitecaps downed Toronto in a penalty shootout after the final finished knotted at 0-0.

Telus Canadian Championship

First Round (All times ET)

April 29, 2025

Scrosoppi FC (League1 Ontario) at Atletico Ottawa (CPL), TD Place Stadium, 7 p.m.

April 30, 2025

CF Montreal (MLS) at Toronto FC (MLS), BMO Field, 7 p.m.

May 6, 2025

FC Laval (Ligue1 Quebec) at York United FC (CPL), York Lions Stadium, 7 p.m.

Edmonton Scottish (League1 Alberta) at Cavalry FC (CPL). ATCO Field, 9 p.m.

Vancouver FC (CPL) at Pacific FC (CPL), Starlight Stadium, 10 p.m.

May 7, 2025