Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Kenneth Lee

Kenneth Lee, 59, of Toronto, was fatally stabbed near York Street, University Avenue and Front Street West on Dec. 18, 2022. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 18, 2025 12:01 pm.

One of the two girls on trial for second-degree murder in the death of a homeless Toronto man has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The girl, who was 16 at the time of the incident, entered her plea through her counsel on Tuesday morning as lawyers in the case were expected to begin their closing submissions.

Submissions are expected to proceed for her co-accused, who was 14 at the time. That girl also tried to plead guilty to manslaughter at the start of the trial but her plea was rejected by the Crown.

Prosecutors have alleged the younger girl was the one who fatally stabbed Kenneth Lee in December 2022.

Eight girls were charged in the hours after Lee’s death.

Three girls pleaded guilty last year to manslaughter in the case and one to assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm, and a jury trial is scheduled in May for the remaining two girls.

