Kevin Drew hopes ‘Law & Order Toronto’ cameo draws attention to homelessness crisis

Broken Social Scene frontman Kevin Drew is seen in an undated still image handout from the show "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent." Drew will guest star in an episode tackling Toronto's homelessness crisis, a cause that Drew's late mother championed through charity Habitat for Humanity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Citytv, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted February 18, 2025 10:36 am.

Last Updated February 18, 2025 11:01 am.

TORONTO — When Kevin Drew was invited to guest star in “Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent,” his initial response was a hard pass.

“I didn’t want to do it because I find acting very painful,” says the Broken Social Scene frontman, recalling how his late mother, Maggie, used to drive him to acting classes at Toronto’s Young People’s Theatre when he was a kid.

But when he learned his character shared his mom’s maiden name and that the episode centred on Toronto’s homelessness crisis, a cause she had championed through the charity Habitat for Humanity, he reconsidered.

“Our city is suffering from miscommunication and mismanagement,” says Drew, adding he hopes the episode spurs conversations about affordability in Toronto.

“It’s just expensive to live. And until that gets dealt with, we’re just going to keep losing public spaces and we’re going to keep having nowhere to go for everyone, not just the unhoused.”

Drew plays Mick McCarthy, an unhoused encampment activist, in the Season 2 premiere of the Canadian “Law & Order” spinoff, which airs Thursday on Citytv.

A publicist for the show says the episode is loosely based on the 2022 stabbing death of homeless Toronto man Kenneth Lee, who was allegedly swarmed by a group of teenage girls.

Drew says he donated his pay to a local charity, which he preferred not to name, and it was matched by the show’s producers.

Rogers renewed the Canadian instalment of the “Law and Order” franchise for two more seasons last year.

Each episode draws inspiration from real Toronto crime headlines, reimagining them as fictional investigations led by detectives Henry Graff and Frankie Bateman, played by Aden Young and Kathleen Munroe.

Actors were tight-lipped about Season 2’s cases, but in an interview Munroe teased episodes about international students, CSIS and the Rogers Centre.

A Hamilton native who lives in Toronto, Munroe says the show’s team aims to represent the city “in a way that feels like we’re doing it from the inside and that we’re part of the community.”

She says they were careful to approach Toronto’s homelessness crisis in the premiere from a “really humane perspective.”

“We really wanted to get into the complexity of housing in this city and to not in any way demonize or vilify people who are struggling, who don’t have housing, because that is such an issue in this city,” Munroe says.

More than 80,000 people in Ontario were homeless last year, according to a recent report from the Association of Municipalities of Ontario — a 25 per cent increase from 2022.

Drew’s episode, dubbed “White Squirrel City,” captures the lives of those in a Toronto homeless encampment, alongside the frustrations of nearby residents who push for its removal.

Young recalls that during filming, several passersby mistook the set for a real encampment: “There were a lot of people who would be going by saying, ‘Don’t exploit them.’ And there were others saying, ‘Get them out of here.’”

He says it showed how divided some in the city are over homelessness.

“It’s devastating to think I’m going home to a remote control, and the (unhoused) are looking for dry timber to cook dinner with tonight,” says Young, who was born in Toronto but moved to Australia with his family at age nine.

“As a community we have to look at the issue with compassion and understanding. And hopefully that will stop some of the more radical opinions on it.”

Drew says he appreciates that the episode also highlights some residents advocating for the homeless.

“That’s what I saw over COVID: a lot of neighbourhoods coming together to keep those encampments in their parks when so many were saying they’ve got to get out,” he says.

Drew has an idea for a future “Law & Order Toronto” episode. He’d make one about “real estate, veterinarians, all the things pushing people out of their wallets.”

“Toronto’s a shareholder’s town, so my episode would deal with how we live for the shareholders and everyone’s angry about it,” the musician says.

“We’re getting pushed around by people that don’t even live here.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New details emerge in Toronto Pearson crash: Passenger injuries updated, video shows Delta plane flipping

New details are emerging in the crash at Toronto Pearson airport, including an update on the injured passengers and a video showing the Delta Air Lines plane flip over on the tarmac. Delta Air Lines...

updated

1m ago

Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Kenneth Lee

One of the two girls on trial for second-degree murder in the death of a homeless Toronto man has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. The girl, who was 16 at the time of the incident,...

breaking

37m ago

'I know my value': Blue Jays, Guerrero Jr. fail to reach contract extension before deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays and slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did not agree on a contract extension ahead of his self-imposed deadline, paving the way for the 25-year-old to become a free agent. Guerrero...

30m ago

Bitter cold arrives in Toronto, GTA with additional snow possible this evening

As Toronto and much of the province dig out from a historic weekend of snowfall, we may not be out of the woods just yet. Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for the city on Tuesday...

1h ago

Top Stories

New details emerge in Toronto Pearson crash: Passenger injuries updated, video shows Delta plane flipping

New details are emerging in the crash at Toronto Pearson airport, including an update on the injured passengers and a video showing the Delta Air Lines plane flip over on the tarmac. Delta Air Lines...

updated

1m ago

Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Kenneth Lee

One of the two girls on trial for second-degree murder in the death of a homeless Toronto man has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. The girl, who was 16 at the time of the incident,...

breaking

37m ago

'I know my value': Blue Jays, Guerrero Jr. fail to reach contract extension before deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays and slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did not agree on a contract extension ahead of his self-imposed deadline, paving the way for the 25-year-old to become a free agent. Guerrero...

30m ago

Bitter cold arrives in Toronto, GTA with additional snow possible this evening

As Toronto and much of the province dig out from a historic weekend of snowfall, we may not be out of the woods just yet. Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for the city on Tuesday...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:06
At least 18 people injured in Delta Airlines crash at Pearson Airport

A Delta Airlines plane with 80 people on board crashed and landed upside down at Pearson International Airport Monday afternoon. As Catalina Gillies reports, at least 18 people were injured, with three in critical condition.

1h ago

4:24
Several injuries after plane crashes at Toronto Pearson Airport

At least 18 people have been injured after a Delta Air Lines plane crashed on landing, flipping upside down at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Karling Donoghue reports.

12h ago

3:10
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Toronto

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for the morning commute with up to eight centimetres expected. Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

16h ago

3:17
Toronto snow removal could take weeks to clear

Toronto officials say it could be a few weeks before the snow from the back-to -back winter storms removed from city streets. Afua Baah reports.

17h ago

5:02
More than a dozen injured after plane crash at Toronto Pearson Airport

At least 15 people are now confirmed injured following the Delta Airlines plane crash at Toronto Pearson Airport. Faiza Amin provides the latest updates.

19h ago

More Videos