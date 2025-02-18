Mark Carney trouncing Liberal leadership rivals at fundraising

Mark Carney, candidate for the leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada, speaks during a news conference in Vancouver on Feb. 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted February 18, 2025 12:24 pm.

Last Updated February 18, 2025 12:32 pm.

Former central banker Mark Carney is dominating the fundraising field in the race for the federal Liberal leadership.

And his main rival appears to be trailing at the back of the pack.

Financial data published by Elections Canada shows Carney raised $1.9 million for his leadership bid — more than eight times the sum collected by his nearest fundraising competitor.

Former Liberal House leader Karina Gould raised about $236,000 from more than 600 donors, while Montreal businessman Frank Baylis raised more than $227,000 from 59 people.

Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland — widely considered to be Carney’s main rival for the leadership — raised just under $227,000 from nearly 300 people, while Ruby Dhalla came in last by raising $115,000.

The data covers any funds gathered from supporters from the first day of the contest to four weeks before the party’s voting day on March 9.

Top Stories

New details emerge in Toronto Pearson crash: Passenger injuries updated, video shows Delta plane flipping

New details are emerging in the crash at Toronto Pearson airport, including an update on the injured passengers and a video showing the Delta Air Lines plane flip over on the tarmac. Delta Air Lines...

updated

0m ago

Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Kenneth Lee

One of the two girls on trial for second-degree murder in the death of a homeless Toronto man has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. The girl, who was 16 at the time of the incident,...

breaking

37m ago

'I know my value': Blue Jays, Guerrero Jr. fail to reach contract extension before deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays and slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did not agree on a contract extension ahead of his self-imposed deadline, paving the way for the 25-year-old to become a free agent. Guerrero...

29m ago

Bitter cold arrives in Toronto, GTA with additional snow possible this evening

As Toronto and much of the province dig out from a historic weekend of snowfall, we may not be out of the woods just yet. Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for the city on Tuesday...

1h ago

