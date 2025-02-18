The Big Story

The crisis facing colleges and universities that no one is talking about

File photo of a university classroom. (Photo by Dom Fou)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted February 18, 2025 7:17 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, there is a crisis facing Canada’s post-secondary education sector that no one is talking about.

Now that the federal government has slashed the number of international student permits available in Canada, colleges and universities from coast to coast are facing huge budget shortfalls.

Several of Canada’s best schools are cutting programs and laying off staff just to stay afloat.

These institutions have no choice but to take drastic measures, or risk going bankrupt.

Host David Smith speaks with Elizabeth Buckner, associate professor of Higher Education at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education at the University of Toronto, about what’s at stake if things don’t change.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
