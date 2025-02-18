Bitter cold arrives in Toronto, GTA following weekend of historic snowfall

People wait to cross a street in Chinatown during a cold and windy day in Toronto on Thursday, January 10, 2019. The city declared an extreme cold alert. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 18, 2025 5:45 am.

Last Updated February 18, 2025 6:32 am.

Snowfall alerts have been lifted across much of the province and are replaced with extreme cold warnings as freezing temperatures arrive following days of intense snow.

Three consecutive storms significantly impacted Ontario and the GTA, with Toronto accumulating 60 cm of snow in just one week. As of Feb. 17, the city’s snowpack measures 50 cm deep—the second-highest on record and the deepest since Jan. 15, 1999.

The city says multiple rounds of plowing are still needed. Officials say snow removal will begin over the coming days and could take up to three weeks to complete. Hospitals, main streets, transit stops, school bus loading zones and sidewalks get the first priority.

While a few flurries could be seen overnight into Wednesday, the city will escape another round of snowfall this week and be graced by bitterly cold temperatures.

Related:

Tuesday’s forecasted at a daytime high of -8 C, though it will feel closer to -16 with the wind chill. Wednesday morning will be particularly nippy, as we’re looking at -16 C temperatures and a wind chill that will make it feel like -22 in Toronto.

Extreme cold warnings across southern Ontario, including Brantford, Sarnia and Windsor, have been issued and are active as of Tuesday morning.

“Wind chill values will moderate later this morning with daytime heating,” Environment Canada noted.

Toronto’s extended forecast offers some promise, as temperatures could gradually climb by the weekend and into next week, potentially at around the freezing mark or above that.

18 injured after Delta Air Lines plane crashes at Toronto Pearson Airport

At least 18 people have been injured after a Delta Air Lines plane crashed on landing, flipping upside down at Toronto Pearson International Airport.  Toronto Pearson said the incident happened...

2h ago

Crosswinds may have challenged pilots in Pearson plane crash, expert says

An aviation expert with more than 30,000 flight hours says it is “very rare” for an aircraft to end up upside down in a crash, as was the case with a Delta Air Lines plane that flipped on the tarmac...

4h ago

Ontario election 2025: Leaders return to campaign trail after second debate

Ontario's main party leaders are heading back out on the campaign trail today after squaring off in their second and final debate before election day. Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is set...

2h ago

Man faces additional child porn charges after investigation uncovers victims in Durham, Philippines

A man from Clarington, Ont. is facing additional charges, including child porn, after an investigation revealed victims in Durham Region and the Philippines. On July 31, 2024, authorities executed a...

1h ago

