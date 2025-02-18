Snowfall alerts have been lifted across much of the province and are replaced with extreme cold warnings as freezing temperatures arrive following days of intense snow.

Three consecutive storms significantly impacted Ontario and the GTA, with Toronto accumulating 60 cm of snow in just one week. As of Feb. 17, the city’s snowpack measures 50 cm deep—the second-highest on record and the deepest since Jan. 15, 1999.

The city says multiple rounds of plowing are still needed. Officials say snow removal will begin over the coming days and could take up to three weeks to complete. Hospitals, main streets, transit stops, school bus loading zones and sidewalks get the first priority.

While a few flurries could be seen overnight into Wednesday, the city will escape another round of snowfall this week and be graced by bitterly cold temperatures.

Tuesday’s forecasted at a daytime high of -8 C, though it will feel closer to -16 with the wind chill. Wednesday morning will be particularly nippy, as we’re looking at -16 C temperatures and a wind chill that will make it feel like -22 in Toronto.

Extreme cold warnings across southern Ontario, including Brantford, Sarnia and Windsor, have been issued and are active as of Tuesday morning.

“Wind chill values will moderate later this morning with daytime heating,” Environment Canada noted.

Toronto’s extended forecast offers some promise, as temperatures could gradually climb by the weekend and into next week, potentially at around the freezing mark or above that.

