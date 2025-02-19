The Big Story

Digging into aviation safety in the wake of Monday’s crash landing in Toronto

A plane is silhouetted as it takes off. May 13, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted February 19, 2025 7:14 am.

Last Updated February 19, 2025 8:12 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, it’s been an unusually bad start to 2025 for air travel accidents.

Monday’s crash at Pearson International Airport that saw a Delta airlines flight come to rest upside down has a lot of people wondering: is commercial air travel safe?

Host David Smith gets answers from aviation expert John Gradek with McGill University.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Top Stories

Delays continue on TTC, GO due to 'weather-related issues'

Commuters are enduring another day of delays on the TTC and GO Transit following the recent stretch of wintry weather in the GTA. On Wednesday morning, subway service was suspended on Line 2 between...

24m ago

Feds advance plans for high-speed rail between Toronto and Quebec City

The federal government is moving ahead with plans for high-speed rail between Toronto and Quebec City. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Transport Minister Anita Anand revealed the details at a press...

31m ago

'I was upside down': Delta passenger recounts harrowing experience after plane crash at Pearson Airport

Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from the U.S. that crashed and flipped over at Toronto Pearson Airport on Family Day are speaking out, sharing harrowing details of one of the most jarring incidents...

4h ago

Retired London, Ont. police officer charged with historical sexual assaults: SIU

The province's police watchdog says a retired London, Ont. officer has been charged with two counts of sexual assault stemming from incidents in the 1980s and 1990s. Joseph Martino, Director of the...

19m ago

