Digging into aviation safety in the wake of Monday’s crash landing in Toronto
Posted February 19, 2025 7:14 am.
Last Updated February 19, 2025 8:12 am.
In today’s The Big Story podcast, it’s been an unusually bad start to 2025 for air travel accidents.
Monday’s crash at Pearson International Airport that saw a Delta airlines flight come to rest upside down has a lot of people wondering: is commercial air travel safe?
Host David Smith gets answers from aviation expert John Gradek with McGill University.