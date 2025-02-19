Boy, 14, charged in Oshawa stabbing

A 14-year-old boy has been charged after a man was stabbed in Oshawa last Friday.

Durham Regional Police officers were called to the Rideau Street and Saguenay Avenue area at around 10:40 p.m. for reports of an injured man.

In a release police said a male and female were in the backyard of a residence when they were confronted by the homeowner.

“The owner chased the pair at which point the male stabbed him,” the release states.

“The victim suffered a stab wound to the upper arm and attended a local hospital with serious injuries.”

The male suspect, a teen from Oshawa, was arrested at the scene. He can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The youth is facing charges of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

The boy was released on an undertaking.