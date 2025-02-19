Edmunds: Five new vehicles arriving in 2025 that were worth the wait

Ready to buy a new car? Well, you might want to wait because there are some cool and compelling models coming soon to a showroom near you. They range from a retro-themed performance sedan with a traditional gasoline engine to a rugged off-road SUV powered by electricity. There’s even a pickup truck that offers a gas engine and electric propulsion simultaneously, which could be a game changer. Edmunds’ editors highlight what they think will be the most interesting vehicles for car shoppers coming out later this year.

2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack Sedan

Maybe you’ve seen the Charger Daytona R/T, Dodge’s new electric performance coupe that draws design inspiration from the classic 1969 Charger. But what if you don’t want an EV? And what if you need four doors? Good news is on the horizon, and it takes the form of the 2026 Charger Sixpack four-door sedan equipped with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder gas engine.

Dubbed the “Hurricane,” the engine makes 420 horsepower in standard-output specification, more than the 5.7-liter V8 available in the old Charger. We also expect Dodge will follow it up later with a high-output engine making 550 horsepower.

2026 Honda Prelude

The Honda Prelude was a showcase of Honda design and engineering in the 1980s and 1990s. But after the 2001 model year, it disappeared from the automaker’s lineup. A quarter of a century later, it’s finally coming back.

The all-new 2026 Honda Prelude will be a hybrid. We expect Honda will use the hybrid powertrain that it uses in the hybrid versions of the CR-V and Civic. Honda hasn’t said how much power it will make or what kind of fuel economy you can expect. However, the Prelude will come with a Honda S+ Shift feature that the company says will make the it more fun to drive than your typical hybrid.

2026 Jeep Recon

With few exceptions, most electric SUVs are best driven on the pavement instead of off-road. Jeep plans to change that with the upcoming 2026 Recon, a bold and boxy EV with promising trail-rated off-roading capability and a similar open-air driving experience to a Wrangler.

Jeep recently featured the Recon in a commercial starring Harrison Ford. Beyond that, however, the company has provided few details. We don’t know how much range the Recon will have or how much it will cost. But we do know it will come with all-terrain tires, skid plates, a power-opening top, and removable windows and doors. And with trail guide maps embedded into the infotainment system and electronic locking axles, the Jeep Recon should be ready to rock on the path less traveled.

2025 Ram Ramcharger

Boasting one of the most appropriate vehicle names in history, the Ram Ramcharger is a full-size pickup truck equipped with electric motors and a battery pack. So far, that’s just like a Ford F-150 Lightning. The trick is that it also has a gasoline-fueled V6 engine to eliminate the problem of range anxiety.

Ram’s range-extending powertrain solution sounds complex, but there is a simple explanation of how it works. When the battery is out of charge, the gas engine serves as a backup generator, allowing the Ramcharger to travel an estimated 690 miles before requiring electricity or gasoline to continue the journey. In theory, you can drive the Ramcharger without ever visiting an EV charging station, or you can skip traditional gas stations altogether.

Better yet, there aren’t any downsides when it comes to capability. Ram says the Ramcharger can tow up to 14,000 pounds and zoom to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

2026 Rivian R2

Current Rivian trucks and SUVs are expensive, but the upcoming R2 SUV addresses that with a target price of $45,000. Smaller than the existing R1S but equipped with the same rugged, high-tech good looks, the Rivian R2 holds five people and travels more than 300 miles on a full battery. It comes with all-wheel drive and a healthy 9.8 inches of maximum ground clearance to help you out when going off-road.

With rear vent windows and back glass that powers down into the tailgate, the Rivian R2 will give the Jeep Recon some competition. Just remember the R2’s doors don’t come off like the Recon’s. As for timing, it should be available in the first half of 2026.

Edmunds says

We like these five upcoming models for their nostalgic appeal, technological innovation, or promise of fun no matter where you’re going or what you’re doing. At least one of them, the Jeep Recon, delivers all three of those traits.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Christian Wardlaw is a contributor at Edmunds.

Christian Wardlaw, The Associated Press










