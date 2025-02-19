EU envoys approve more sanctions against Russia to mark the third anniversary of its war on Ukraine

FILE - The cargo ship Laodicea sails through the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 7, 2022. An Associated Press investigation showed that the ship, owned by the Syrian government, was part of an extensive Russian-run smuggling operation that has been hauling stolen Ukrainian grain from ports in occupied Crimea to customers in the Middle East. (AP Photo/Yoruk Isik, File)

By Lorne Cook, The Associated Press

Posted February 19, 2025 5:33 am.

Last Updated February 19, 2025 8:17 am.

European Union envoys have approved a new raft of sanctions against Russia, with the measures set to enter into force next week on the third anniversary of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a top EU official and diplomats confirmed on Wednesday.

The move comes with the Europeans sidelined from U.S.-led talks to end the war.

The EU has slapped several rounds of sanctions on Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine in February 24, 2022. More than 2,300 officials and entities – usually government agencies, banks and organizations – have been hit.

The diplomats confirmed approval of the sanctions — the 16th package of measures including travel bans, asset freezes and trade restrictions — on condition that they not be named. The measures are still not entirely finalized until EU foreign ministers endorse them on Monday, allowing them to enter force.

Among the latest sanctions are measures targeting Russia’s so-called “ shadow fleet ” of ships that it exploits to skirt restrictions on transporting oil and gas, or to carry stolen Ukrainian grain. Some 70 vessels believed to be part of the shadow fleet will be added to more than 50 already listed.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, whose services drafted some of the measures for consideration, welcomed their prospective adoption by the 27-nation bloc’s ambassadors.

“The EU is clamping down even harder on circumvention by targeting more vessels in Putin’s shadow fleet and imposing new import and export bans. We are committed to keep up the pressure on the Kremlin,” she said in a social media post.

Almost 50 Russian officials will be targeted, joining a list that already includes Putin, several of his associates and scores of lawmakers, while dozens more entities face sanctions. Among the measures are restrictions on 13 Russian banks and 3 financial institutions, the diplomats said.

The sanctions would also place restrictions on the use of 11 ports and airports in Russia that the EU considers are being used to help Moscow bypass an oil price cap and other measures already imposed by the bloc.

Trade bans on some chemicals and aluminum are also included.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Delays continue on TTC, GO due to 'weather-related issues'

Commuters are enduring another day of delays on the TTC and GO Transit following the recent stretch of wintry weather in the GTA. On Wednesday morning, subway service was suspended on Line 2 between...

25m ago

Feds advance plans for high-speed rail between Toronto and Quebec City

The federal government is moving ahead with plans for high-speed rail between Toronto and Quebec City. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Transport Minister Anita Anand revealed the details at a press...

31m ago

'I was upside down': Delta passenger recounts harrowing experience after plane crash at Pearson Airport

Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from the U.S. that crashed and flipped over at Toronto Pearson Airport on Family Day are speaking out, sharing harrowing details of one of the most jarring incidents...

4h ago

Retired London, Ont. police officer charged with historical sexual assaults: SIU

The province's police watchdog says a retired London, Ont. officer has been charged with two counts of sexual assault stemming from incidents in the 1980s and 1990s. Joseph Martino, Director of the...

20m ago

Top Stories

Delays continue on TTC, GO due to 'weather-related issues'

Commuters are enduring another day of delays on the TTC and GO Transit following the recent stretch of wintry weather in the GTA. On Wednesday morning, subway service was suspended on Line 2 between...

25m ago

Feds advance plans for high-speed rail between Toronto and Quebec City

The federal government is moving ahead with plans for high-speed rail between Toronto and Quebec City. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Transport Minister Anita Anand revealed the details at a press...

31m ago

'I was upside down': Delta passenger recounts harrowing experience after plane crash at Pearson Airport

Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from the U.S. that crashed and flipped over at Toronto Pearson Airport on Family Day are speaking out, sharing harrowing details of one of the most jarring incidents...

4h ago

Retired London, Ont. police officer charged with historical sexual assaults: SIU

The province's police watchdog says a retired London, Ont. officer has been charged with two counts of sexual assault stemming from incidents in the 1980s and 1990s. Joseph Martino, Director of the...

20m ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Cold temperatures continues midweek

The cold temperatures will continue midweek before some relief this weekend. Stella Acquisto has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:44
Plane crash causes cancellations of hundred of flights

Many passengers are dealing with the ripple effect of the devastating delta airplane crash. Brandon Rowe is speaking with passengers who say communication has not been good.

15h ago

3:10
Passengers speak out about surviving upside-down plane crash at Pearson Airport

As the investigation continues into what caused a plane to flip and catch fire during a landing at Pearson Airport,  we are now hearing the harrowing details from passengers who survived the crash. Shauna Hunt reports.

14h ago

0:42
Video shows Delta flight crash and roll over upon arrival in Toronto

In a different camera angle of the Delta plane crash in Toronto, the aircraft can be seen touching down and the roll over and become engulfed in flames. The video was taken and provided to CityNews by someone working at the airport.

20h ago

7:14
Former U.S. military pilot reacts to Delta plane crash at Pearson airport

Investigations are underway into the crash landing of a Delta passenger plane at Pearson airport. With more on the moments leading to the crash, Faiza Amin speaks with pilot, and U.S. Colonel, J. Joseph.

20h ago

More Videos