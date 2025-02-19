Google agrees to pay Italy $340 million to settle a tax evasion investigation

FILE - A woman walks by a giant screen with a logo at an event at the Paris Google Lab on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, file)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 19, 2025 5:57 am.

Last Updated February 19, 2025 7:10 am.

MILAN (AP) — Italian prosecutors said Wednesday they will seek to drop a tax evasion investigation against Google after the tech giant agreed to pay a 326 million euro ($340 million) settlement.

Milan prosecutors had opened an investigation against Google for failure to pay taxes on earnings in Italy from 2015-2019. The investigation focused on revenues from the sale of advertising, and cited the presence of servers and other infrastructure in Italy.

Google acknowledged the settlement in statement, saying it resolves “a tax audit … without litigation.”

Tech giant Google previously paid over $1 billion to French authorities to settle a yearslong dispute over allegations of tax fraud.

The Associated Press

