Health Canada warns of unauthorized sex enhancement products seized from stores

Health Canada is warning people in at least three provinces against using unauthorized sexual enhancement products that may pose serious health risks.

The agency says it has seized various products from stores in New Brunswick, Quebec and Ontario that have been found to contain “dangerous ingredients.”

Many of those products were found to contain sildenafil, a prescription drug for erectile dysfunction that Health Canada says should be used only under the supervision of a health-care professional.

The agency says possible side-effects associated with sildenafil can range from headache, dizziness and abnormal vision to increased risk of heart attack or stroke in people with heart problems.

Some of the seized products were also found to contain tadalafil, another prescription drug used to treat erectile dysfunction that may cause similar side-effects.

Health Canada has listed all of the seized products on its website and says anyone using them should stop and consult a doctor if they have concerns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2025.

The Canadian Press