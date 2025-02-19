Implementing universal basic income could cut poverty rates up to 40%: PBO

The government’s fiscal watchdog says a guaranteed basic income program at the federal level could cut poverty rates in Canada by up to 40 per cent.

In a new report, the parliamentary budget officer says that a Canadian family in the lowest earning group could expect to receive an average of $6,100 in annual disposable income through such a program.

Higher earners could see their income levels drop because of changes in the tax system to implement the basic income support.

This report is predicting a more modest impact on poverty rates than the PBO’s 2021 report — which said that a guaranteed basic income could cut national poverty rates almost in half.

The PBO says that reduced impact is due to the wages of lower-earning Canadians not keeping pace with the surging cost of living.

The report says introducing a federal basic income program would cost up to $107 billion in 2025, depending on the family definition used to implement the program.