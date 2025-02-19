Implementing universal basic income could cut poverty rates up to 40%: PBO

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux waits to appear at the Standing Committee on Natural Resources on Parliament Hill on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024 in Ottawa. Implementing a guaranteed basic income at the federal level could reduce poverty rates in Canada by up to 40 per cent, the PBO says.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted February 19, 2025 10:01 am.

Last Updated February 19, 2025 12:25 pm.

The government’s fiscal watchdog says a guaranteed basic income program at the federal level could cut poverty rates in Canada by up to 40 per cent.

In a new report, the parliamentary budget officer says that a Canadian family in the lowest earning group could expect to receive an average of $6,100 in annual disposable income through such a program.

Higher earners could see their income levels drop because of changes in the tax system to implement the basic income support.

This report is predicting a more modest impact on poverty rates than the PBO’s 2021 report — which said that a guaranteed basic income could cut national poverty rates almost in half.

The PBO says that reduced impact is due to the wages of lower-earning Canadians not keeping pace with the surging cost of living.

The report says introducing a federal basic income program would cost up to $107 billion in 2025, depending on the family definition used to implement the program.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Feds advance plans for high-speed rail between Toronto and Quebec City

The federal government is moving ahead with plans for high-speed rail between Toronto and Quebec City. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Transport Minister Anita Anand revealed the details at a press...

50m ago

Delays continue on TTC, GO due to 'weather-related issues'

Commuters are enduring another day of delays on the TTC and GO Transit following the recent stretch of wintry weather in the GTA. On Wednesday morning, subway service was suspended on Line 2 between...

2h ago

'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King given 3-month conditional sentence

'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King was sentenced to three months of house arrest in an Ottawa court on Wednesday morning. The sentence includes 100 hours of community service at a food bank or men's...

1h ago

Investigation into plane crash at Pearson airport continues as black box recovered

Delays at Toronto's Pearson airport continued Wednesday as investigators worked to determine the cause of the fiery crash landing of a Delta Air Lines plane. All 76 passengers and four crew members...

19m ago

Top Stories

Feds advance plans for high-speed rail between Toronto and Quebec City

The federal government is moving ahead with plans for high-speed rail between Toronto and Quebec City. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Transport Minister Anita Anand revealed the details at a press...

50m ago

Delays continue on TTC, GO due to 'weather-related issues'

Commuters are enduring another day of delays on the TTC and GO Transit following the recent stretch of wintry weather in the GTA. On Wednesday morning, subway service was suspended on Line 2 between...

2h ago

'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King given 3-month conditional sentence

'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King was sentenced to three months of house arrest in an Ottawa court on Wednesday morning. The sentence includes 100 hours of community service at a food bank or men's...

1h ago

Investigation into plane crash at Pearson airport continues as black box recovered

Delays at Toronto's Pearson airport continued Wednesday as investigators worked to determine the cause of the fiery crash landing of a Delta Air Lines plane. All 76 passengers and four crew members...

19m ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Cold temperatures continues midweek

The cold temperatures will continue midweek before some relief this weekend. Stella Acquisto has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:44
Plane crash causes cancellations of hundred of flights

Many passengers are dealing with the ripple effect of the devastating delta airplane crash. Brandon Rowe is speaking with passengers who say communication has not been good.

18h ago

3:10
Passengers speak out about surviving upside-down plane crash at Pearson Airport

As the investigation continues into what caused a plane to flip and catch fire during a landing at Pearson Airport,  we are now hearing the harrowing details from passengers who survived the crash. Shauna Hunt reports.

17h ago

0:42
Video shows Delta flight crash and roll over upon arrival in Toronto

In a different camera angle of the Delta plane crash in Toronto, the aircraft can be seen touching down and the roll over and become engulfed in flames. The video was taken and provided to CityNews by someone working at the airport.

23h ago

7:14
Former U.S. military pilot reacts to Delta plane crash at Pearson airport

Investigations are underway into the crash landing of a Delta passenger plane at Pearson airport. With more on the moments leading to the crash, Faiza Amin speaks with pilot, and U.S. Colonel, J. Joseph.

23h ago

More Videos