Quebec 13-year-old in critical condition after being buried in snow

A 13-year-old girl remains in critical condition in a Quebec hospital this morning after being buried in snow on Tuesday. An emergency department sign is shown at a hospital in Montreal, Sunday, January 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 19, 2025 10:46 am.

Last Updated February 19, 2025 12:25 pm.

A 13-year-old girl remains in critical condition in a Quebec hospital this morning after being buried in snow on Tuesday.

Police in Châteauguay, Que., a suburb on Montreal’s South Shore, say emergency services were dispatched at around 4 p.m. when the girl was found unresponsive under a collapsed snowbank in front of a residence.

First responders tried to revive the girl, who was transported to hospital.

Châteauguay Mayor Éric Allard said in a Facebook message Tuesday that the girl had probably been trapped in a collapsed snow tunnel.

Police say they’re investigating what led to the incident, and various hypotheses are being considered.

About 70 centimetres of snow fell in the Montreal region during two storms between Thursday and Sunday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Feds advance plans for high-speed rail between Toronto and Quebec City

The federal government is moving ahead with plans for high-speed rail between Toronto and Quebec City. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Transport Minister Anita Anand revealed the details at a press...

50m ago

Delays continue on TTC, GO due to 'weather-related issues'

Commuters are enduring another day of delays on the TTC and GO Transit following the recent stretch of wintry weather in the GTA. On Wednesday morning, subway service was suspended on Line 2 between...

2h ago

'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King given 3-month conditional sentence

'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King was sentenced to three months of house arrest in an Ottawa court on Wednesday morning. The sentence includes 100 hours of community service at a food bank or men's...

1h ago

Investigation into plane crash at Pearson airport continues as black box recovered

Delays at Toronto's Pearson airport continued Wednesday as investigators worked to determine the cause of the fiery crash landing of a Delta Air Lines plane. All 76 passengers and four crew members...

19m ago

Top Stories

Feds advance plans for high-speed rail between Toronto and Quebec City

The federal government is moving ahead with plans for high-speed rail between Toronto and Quebec City. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Transport Minister Anita Anand revealed the details at a press...

50m ago

Delays continue on TTC, GO due to 'weather-related issues'

Commuters are enduring another day of delays on the TTC and GO Transit following the recent stretch of wintry weather in the GTA. On Wednesday morning, subway service was suspended on Line 2 between...

2h ago

'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King given 3-month conditional sentence

'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King was sentenced to three months of house arrest in an Ottawa court on Wednesday morning. The sentence includes 100 hours of community service at a food bank or men's...

1h ago

Investigation into plane crash at Pearson airport continues as black box recovered

Delays at Toronto's Pearson airport continued Wednesday as investigators worked to determine the cause of the fiery crash landing of a Delta Air Lines plane. All 76 passengers and four crew members...

19m ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Cold temperatures continues midweek

The cold temperatures will continue midweek before some relief this weekend. Stella Acquisto has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:44
Plane crash causes cancellations of hundred of flights

Many passengers are dealing with the ripple effect of the devastating delta airplane crash. Brandon Rowe is speaking with passengers who say communication has not been good.

18h ago

3:10
Passengers speak out about surviving upside-down plane crash at Pearson Airport

As the investigation continues into what caused a plane to flip and catch fire during a landing at Pearson Airport,  we are now hearing the harrowing details from passengers who survived the crash. Shauna Hunt reports.

17h ago

0:42
Video shows Delta flight crash and roll over upon arrival in Toronto

In a different camera angle of the Delta plane crash in Toronto, the aircraft can be seen touching down and the roll over and become engulfed in flames. The video was taken and provided to CityNews by someone working at the airport.

23h ago

7:14
Former U.S. military pilot reacts to Delta plane crash at Pearson airport

Investigations are underway into the crash landing of a Delta passenger plane at Pearson airport. With more on the moments leading to the crash, Faiza Amin speaks with pilot, and U.S. Colonel, J. Joseph.

23h ago

More Videos