Swiss Chalet brand chicken nuggets recalled due to pieces of bone

A photo of the Swiss Chalet brand chicken nuggets recalled due to the possible presence of bone pieces. CFIA/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted February 19, 2025 3:37 pm.

Last Updated February 19, 2025 3:38 pm.

Health officials in Canada say a brand of chicken nuggets is being recalled due to the possible presence of pieces of bone.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says Olymel is recalling Swiss Chalet brand chicken breast nuggets in the 700-gram packaging with the UPC code 066701011479 and a best-before date of between September 7 to 26, 2025.

The CFIA is warning consumers not to consume, or serve the product after injuries were reported when it was consumed.

“Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased,” the agency said in a release.

