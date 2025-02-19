Delays continue on TTC, GO due to ‘weather-related issues’

Commuters are enduring another day of delays on the TTC and GO Transit following the recent stretch of wintry weather in the GTA.

On Wednesday morning, subway service was suspended on Line 2 between Woodbine and Kennedy stations due to “icy rail conditions.” Shuttle buses were running.

Train service has since resumed, but the TTC said riders could continue to experience delays along that stretch. It also said riders can use GO Transit, for the cost of a TTC fare, at Main and Kennedy Stations.

There are also delays on Line 1 between Vaughan and Finch stations due to “weather-related issues” at Wilson Yard, the TTC said.

“Due to extreme wind and blowing snow at our Wilson Yard overnight, there are delays getting some trains out on Line 1. As a result, we have 37 of 55 scheduled trains running with more on the way,” a TTC spokesperson said in a post on X on Wednesday.

“On Line 2, similar conditions at the open cut area between Warden and Vic Park has trains running slower than normal. Again, crews working to address. We apologize for these delays.”

The TTC also reported delays on Line 2 westbound at Coxwell and Donlands stations due to a mechanical problem, and at one point, trains were not stopping westbound at St. George Station. It’s not clear if these issues were related to the weather.

Meanwhile, GO riders are continuing to experience delays on multiple lines due to weather-related track and switch issues. Click here for the latest service updates.

On Tuesday, transit riders on Line 1 and Line 2 faced several delays during the morning rush hour. Then during the evening commute, delays of up to 25 minutes were reported on multiple GO lines and some trains were also cancelled.

GO Transit had said to expect modifications to the train schedule as they work to resume normal operations after the winter weather over the weekend. Toronto and the GTA saw upwards of 60 centimetres fall over the last week.

The TTC said it has cancelled the planned nightly closure of Line 1 from Bloor-Yonge to Osgoode stations this week, as well as the weekend closure along that section, to “free up all available crews for storm recovery, including snow clearing in our rail yards.”

As the GTA continues to dig out from a historic weekend of snowfall, bitterly cold temperatures are expected to dominate the region for much of the week.

Tuesday felt closer to -16 with the windchill in Toronto. Wednesday morning is particularly frigid with a temperature of -16 C and a windchill making it feel like -22.

With files from Meredith Bond and Lucas Casaletto, CityNews