A fear of flying goes much deeper than you think

In today’s The Big Story podcast, the videos and images of recent airplane crashes are hard to shake.

For some, it has ignited a fear of flying – but is it warranted?

The statistics say one thing, but our minds say another. So what can we do?

Host Melanie Ng speaks with Dr. Ian Shulman, psychologist and clinical director at Shift Cognitive Therapy – where even her subconscious kicks in, making an error right at the beginning of the episode, contrary to her notes.