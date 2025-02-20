The Big Story

A fear of flying goes much deeper than you think

An airliner in flight. (Photo by Kevin Woblick)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted February 20, 2025 7:20 am.

Last Updated February 20, 2025 7:49 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, the videos and images of recent airplane crashes are hard to shake.

For some, it has ignited a fear of flying – but is it warranted?

The statistics say one thing, but our minds say another. So what can we do?

Host Melanie Ng speaks with Dr. Ian Shulman, psychologist and clinical director at Shift Cognitive Therapy – where even her subconscious kicks in, making an error right at the beginning of the episode, contrary to her notes.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
'Are we sleeping on the beach?': Passengers speak out after Sunwing cancels flights out of Pearson

Sunwing Airlines cancelled numerous southbound flights from Toronto Pearson Airport, citing the need to prioritize bringing home stranded passengers—some delayed for days—after a week of heavy snowfall...

updated

2h ago

Trump eyeing spring start for Canadian lumber tariffs; could new levy stack on current one?

The list of potential American tariffs that could affect Canada grew Wednesday night when U.S. President Donald Trump dropped the idea of a 25 per cent levy on lumber and forest products. Speaking to the...

3h ago

Delta Air Lines offers US$30,000 to passengers in Toronto Pearson crash

Delta Air Lines has confirmed they have offered all 76 passengers on flight 4819 that crash-landed on the runway at Pearson Airport US$30,000 in compensation. The airline said the gesture has "no strings...

11h ago

Crashed Delta plane cleared from Toronto airport runway

The wreck of a crashed Delta Air Lines jet has been cleared from a runway at Toronto's Pearson International Airport. The airline says removing the wreckage took several hours on Wednesday. Delta says...

3h ago

2:44
Sunwing cancels southbound flights from Toronto Pearson Airport

Sunwing says it's canceling all southbound flights from Toronto Pearson on February 19th and 20th to prioritize getting passengers delayed abroad back home. Michelle Mackey is speaking with travellers stuck in Punta Cana.

9h ago

2:58
Chaotic commute for transit riders continues

Days after a series of snow storms ended, transit riders in the GTA are still running into service suspensions, delays and large crowds. David Zura explains. 

13h ago

3:18
Potential lawsuit being launched by plane crash survivors 

Some plane crash survivors are now preparing for a potential lawsuit against Delta Airlines. Shauna Hunt with more on the crash investigation and the continued delays at Pearson airport. 

13h ago

2:51
Multinational investigation into plane crash at Toronto Pearson Airport

A multinational investigation is underway at Toronto Pearson Airport to uncover what caused a Delta plane to crash-land Monday. Michelle Mackey reports. 

20h ago

2:28
Cold temperatures continues midweek

The cold temperatures will continue midweek before some relief this weekend. Stella Acquisto has your seven-day forecast.
