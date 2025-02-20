Politics and sports set to collide as Canada, U.S. meet in 4 Nations final

Canada's Connor McDavid (97) scores on United States goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as United States' Charlie McAvoy (25) looks on during first period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on February 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Posted February 20, 2025 4:00 am.

BOSTON — Sports and politics will collide tonight in Boston as archrivals Canada and the United States compete in the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off.

What might have been initially conceived as an exhibition international hockey tournament in advance of the NHL’s return to Olympic competition in 2026 has turned into a must-watch event on both sides of the border due to political tension between the formerly friendly nations.

U.S. President Donald Trump has stoked resentment in Canada by threatening sweeping tariffs on Canadian products and repeatedly suggesting the U.S. should absorb Canada as a state.

Canadian sports fans have responded by booing the U.S. anthem at several sporting events, including the Americans’ 3-1 win over Canada on Saturday in Montreal in the round-robin portion of the competition. That game featured three fights in the first nine seconds, setting the tone for what is sure to be a physical rematch.

Now in Boston, Canada reached the final with a 5-3 win over Finland on Monday. A smattering of boos greeted O Canada before the matinee at TD Garden, but a louder response is expected in the final.

U.S. general manager Bill Guerin added to the already charged atmosphere on Tuesday when he suggested that Trump should attend the game.

“We have a room full of proud American players and coaches and staff. Listen, we’re just trying to represent our country the best way we can,” he said, adding that his players are using the political fire “as an inspiration.”

Sweden is the other team at the tournament, which is the first international competition featuring the NHL’s biggest stars since the 2016 World Cup in Toronto.

The NHL has committed to allowing its players to participate at the 2026 Milan and Cortina Olympics in Italy after sitting out the last two Winter Olympics.

Canada defeated Sweden 3-0 in the gold-medal game at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, which is the most recent to feature NHL players.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2025.

The Canadian Press

