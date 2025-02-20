Pope is sitting up out of bed at hospital as he recovers from pneumonia

People walk in front of the main entrance of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

By Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press

Posted February 20, 2025 2:45 am.

Last Updated February 20, 2025 7:26 am.

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is continuing his recovery from pneumonia, eating breakfast out of bed on Thursday morning after a sixth peaceful night at the hospital, the Vatican said.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni issued a new update after confirming late Wednesday that new blood tests showed a “slight improvement” in some inflammation indices for the 88-year-old pontiff, who had an acute case of pneumonia in 2023 and is prone to respiratory infections in winter.

Francis was visited Wednesday by Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, his first known VIP visitor. She reported after their 20-minute visit that Francis was in good spirits and had “joked around as always.”

Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital Feb. 14 after a bout of bronchitis worsened. Doctors on Tuesday diagnosed pneumonia in both lungs, on top of a polymicrobial infection in his respiratory tract, meaning a combination of bacteria, viral and other organisms. He is taking a combination of antibiotics and cortisone for what doctors also diagnosed as asthmatic bronchitis.

Doctors say pneumonia in such a fragile, elderly patient makes him particularly prone to complications given the difficulty in being able to effectively expel fluid from his lungs. While his heart is strong, Francis isn’t a particularly healthy 88-year-old. He isn’t physically active, uses a wheelchair because of bad knees, had part of one lung removed as a young man, and has admitted to being a not-terribly-cooperative patient in the past.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press














Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Are we sleeping on the beach?': Passengers speak out after Sunwing cancels flights out of Pearson

Sunwing Airlines cancelled numerous southbound flights from Toronto Pearson Airport, citing the need to prioritize bringing home stranded passengers—some delayed for days—after a week of heavy snowfall...

updated

2h ago

Trump eyeing spring start for Canadian lumber tariffs; could new levy stack on current one?

The list of potential American tariffs that could affect Canada grew Wednesday night when U.S. President Donald Trump dropped the idea of a 25 per cent levy on lumber and forest products. Speaking to the...

3h ago

Delta Air Lines offers US$30,000 to passengers in Toronto Pearson crash

Delta Air Lines has confirmed they have offered all 76 passengers on flight 4819 that crash-landed on the runway at Pearson Airport US$30,000 in compensation. The airline said the gesture has "no strings...

11h ago

Crashed Delta plane cleared from Toronto airport runway

The wreck of a crashed Delta Air Lines jet has been cleared from a runway at Toronto's Pearson International Airport. The airline says removing the wreckage took several hours on Wednesday. Delta says...

3h ago

Top Stories

'Are we sleeping on the beach?': Passengers speak out after Sunwing cancels flights out of Pearson

Sunwing Airlines cancelled numerous southbound flights from Toronto Pearson Airport, citing the need to prioritize bringing home stranded passengers—some delayed for days—after a week of heavy snowfall...

updated

2h ago

Trump eyeing spring start for Canadian lumber tariffs; could new levy stack on current one?

The list of potential American tariffs that could affect Canada grew Wednesday night when U.S. President Donald Trump dropped the idea of a 25 per cent levy on lumber and forest products. Speaking to the...

3h ago

Delta Air Lines offers US$30,000 to passengers in Toronto Pearson crash

Delta Air Lines has confirmed they have offered all 76 passengers on flight 4819 that crash-landed on the runway at Pearson Airport US$30,000 in compensation. The airline said the gesture has "no strings...

11h ago

Crashed Delta plane cleared from Toronto airport runway

The wreck of a crashed Delta Air Lines jet has been cleared from a runway at Toronto's Pearson International Airport. The airline says removing the wreckage took several hours on Wednesday. Delta says...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Sunwing cancels southbound flights from Toronto Pearson Airport

Sunwing says it's canceling all southbound flights from Toronto Pearson on February 19th and 20th to prioritize getting passengers delayed abroad back home. Michelle Mackey is speaking with travellers stuck in Punta Cana.

9h ago

2:58
Chaotic commute for transit riders continues

Days after a series of snow storms ended, transit riders in the GTA are still running into service suspensions, delays and large crowds. David Zura explains. 

13h ago

3:18
Potential lawsuit being launched by plane crash survivors 

Some plane crash survivors are now preparing for a potential lawsuit against Delta Airlines. Shauna Hunt with more on the crash investigation and the continued delays at Pearson airport. 

13h ago

2:51
Multinational investigation into plane crash at Toronto Pearson Airport

A multinational investigation is underway at Toronto Pearson Airport to uncover what caused a Delta plane to crash-land Monday. Michelle Mackey reports. 

20h ago

2:28
Cold temperatures continues midweek

The cold temperatures will continue midweek before some relief this weekend. Stella Acquisto has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos