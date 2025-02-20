Singer of Canadian anthem at 4 Nations Face-Off changes lyric to protest Trump’s 51st state remarks

Singer Chantal Kreviazuk performs "O Canada" prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off championship hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

By Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

Posted February 20, 2025 9:24 pm.

Last Updated February 20, 2025 10:32 pm.

The anthem singer who performed the Canadian anthem prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game Thursday night changed a lyric in “O Canada” as a response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated remarks about making the country the 51st state.

Publicist Adam Gonshor in an email to The Associated Press confirmed Chantal Kreviazuk changed the lyric from “in all of us command” to “that only us command” and confirmed Trump’s 51st state comments were the reason why.

Kreviazuk also posted to her Instagram story the phrase “that only us command” written on her left hand with emojis of a Canadian flag and a flexed muscle.

The NHL declined comment on the situation.

Fans in Boston lightly booed the song, though it was soon drowned out by Kreviazuk’s singing. The crowd in Montreal booed “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to U.S. tournament games at Bell Centre last week, more vociferously before the team faced Canada.

Tensions have risen between the neighbors and longtime allies over the past several weeks as Trump since being inaugurated has suggested multiple times that Canada become the 51st U.S. state, in relation to a trade dispute, and threatened a series of tariffs. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that will never happen.

The subject of Canada becoming the 51st state was brought up Thursday during a news conference with David McGuinty, Canada’s Public Safety Minister.

“Sounds like President Trump is worried about the outcome of the hockey game,” McGuinty said. “Canada is a sovereign and independent country. It has been for over 150 years and will remain so. This discussion of 51st state is a non-starter.”

Trump called the U.S. team prior to their morning skate Thursday to wish players luck in the game. Players told reporters in Boston it was an honor to hear from him, with defenseman Noah Hanifin saying, “Hopefully we can get the win tonight for our country and for Trump.”

___

Freelancer Jim Morris contributed.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press



Top Stories

Delta disputes 'disinformation' about flight crew on plane that crash-landed at Pearson Airport

Delta Air Lines and its subsidiary, Endeavor Air, have released a statement in response to "false and misleading assertions" about the flight crew on the plane that crash-landed at Toronto's Pearson airport...

1h ago

Stellantis pausing production of Jeep Compass SUV at Brampton plant

Stellantis says it is pausing production of its next-generation electrified Jeep Compass SUV at its Brampton Assembly Plant, throwing the future of some 3,000 unionized workers into doubt. The carmaker...

5h ago

RCMP charge 2 Toronto residents with defrauding almost 600 Canadians out of millions of dollars

Two Toronto residents are facing several charges after the RCMP says they defrauded almost 600 Canadians out of millions of dollars. Police officials say the pair allegedly used technology provided...

9h ago

Sunwing passengers recount travel chaos after airline cancels flights

Sunwing passengers stranded by the airline's sudden cancellation of all southbound flights from Toronto Pearson Airport continue to share stories of travel chaos and sleepless nights as they desperately...

2h ago

