Two inmates wanted after escaping from Gravenhurst prison: police

Photos of Michael Karas and Jay Sedore, who police say escaped from a prison in Gravenhurst on Wednesday. OPP/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 20, 2025 3:07 pm.

Last Updated February 20, 2025 3:08 pm.

Provincial police say they are searching for two inmates with a “violent criminal history” after they escaped from a prison in the Muskoka Region on Wednesday.

Police say two men, aged 68 and 70, fled in a grey sedan that picked them up around 1 p.m. from the federal Beaver Creek Institution in Gravenhurst, Ont.

Correctional Service of Canada says staff members first noticed the two were missing during a 6:30 p.m. count. 

The agency says 70-year-old Jay Sedore is currently serving an indeterminate sentence for first-degree murder. He’s described as being five-foot-seven with a medium build and short grey hair. Police note he has ties to the Gravenhurst area.

It says 68-year-old Michael Karas is serving a 15-year sentence for robbery, forcible confinement and using an imitation firearm. He’s described as five-foot-11 with a slim build and bald. Karas also has tattoos of a cross on his upper right arm and grim reaper on his torso. He has ties to Toronto and British Columbia, according to authorities.

The force is warning the public not to approach the inmates if they spot them.

Correctional Service of Canada spokesperson Mike Shrider said the agency “will investigate the circumstances of this incident.”

“We work closely with law enforcement to ensure they have the information to execute the warrant and return the offender to our custody as quickly as possible,” Shrider said in an emailed statement, adding that escapes from federal institutions are “rare.”

Shrider also said inmates who escape can be subject to a review of their security classification or additional charges.

Wednesday’s escape marks the second at the prison since January when a 41-year-old man fled from the grounds before he was found by police two hours later.

