York Regional Police says 20 people have been arrested, and more than 200 charges have been laid in an investigation centred on 40-plus residential break-ins.

Authorities announced the results of Project Dusk on Thursday.

Investigators said the four-month investigation helped dismantle criminal groups breaking into dozens of homes in York Region, where officers recovered tools like crowbars, punches, screwdrivers, radios and Wi-Fi signal jammers and detectors, which can not be sold legally in Canada.

“Shaken, unsafe and violated. That’s how victims feel after criminals break into their homes,” said York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween.

Police were able to recover $2 million worth of stolen property, which MacSween says was returned to its owners.

Authorities shared several tips to help prevent break-and-enters, including installing security cameras and putting lights on timers, cutting back shrubs that block the view of entrances, locking all doors and windows, storing valuables in a safe place and ideally not in a bedroom, and to know your neighbours and ask for their assistance if you’re away from your home.