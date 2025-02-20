York police arrest 20, lay 200-plus charges in probe of residential break-ins

York Police were able to recover $2 million worth of stolen property, which Jim MacSween says was returned to its owners. Photo: YRP/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 20, 2025 10:58 am.

York Regional Police says 20 people have been arrested, and more than 200 charges have been laid in an investigation centred on 40-plus residential break-ins.

Authorities announced the results of Project Dusk on Thursday.

Investigators said the four-month investigation helped dismantle criminal groups breaking into dozens of homes in York Region, where officers recovered tools like crowbars, punches, screwdrivers, radios and Wi-Fi signal jammers and detectors, which can not be sold legally in Canada.

“Shaken, unsafe and violated. That’s how victims feel after criminals break into their homes,” said York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween.

Police were able to recover $2 million worth of stolen property, which MacSween says was returned to its owners.

Authorities shared several tips to help prevent break-and-enters, including installing security cameras and putting lights on timers, cutting back shrubs that block the view of entrances, locking all doors and windows, storing valuables in a safe place and ideally not in a bedroom, and to know your neighbours and ask for their assistance if you’re away from your home.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

RCMP charge 2 Toronto residents with defrauding almost 600 Canadians out of millions of dollars

Two Toronto residents are facing several charges after the RCMP says they defrauded almost 600 Canadians out of millions of dollars. Police officials say the pair allegedly used technology provided...

37m ago

Toronto union warns of possible strike by 30,000 inside workers as early as March 8

The union representing 30,000 City of Toronto inside workers says strike action could happen as soon as March 8 if both sides fail to agree to terms on a new deal. On Thursday, CUPE Local 79 announced...

updated

43m ago

'Are we sleeping on the beach?': Passengers speak out after Sunwing cancels flights out of Pearson

Sunwing Airlines has cancelled all southbound flights from Toronto Pearson Airport for the second day in a row, citing the need to prioritize bringing home stranded passengers—some delayed for days—after...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Winter Stations takes over Woodbine Beach

Outdoors or indoors, there are lots of activities to get you out of the house this weekend after most of Toronto was snowed in last week. Woodbine Beach Winter Stations The 11th annual Winter...

26m ago

Top Stories

RCMP charge 2 Toronto residents with defrauding almost 600 Canadians out of millions of dollars

Two Toronto residents are facing several charges after the RCMP says they defrauded almost 600 Canadians out of millions of dollars. Police officials say the pair allegedly used technology provided...

37m ago

Toronto union warns of possible strike by 30,000 inside workers as early as March 8

The union representing 30,000 City of Toronto inside workers says strike action could happen as soon as March 8 if both sides fail to agree to terms on a new deal. On Thursday, CUPE Local 79 announced...

updated

43m ago

'Are we sleeping on the beach?': Passengers speak out after Sunwing cancels flights out of Pearson

Sunwing Airlines has cancelled all southbound flights from Toronto Pearson Airport for the second day in a row, citing the need to prioritize bringing home stranded passengers—some delayed for days—after...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Winter Stations takes over Woodbine Beach

Outdoors or indoors, there are lots of activities to get you out of the house this weekend after most of Toronto was snowed in last week. Woodbine Beach Winter Stations The 11th annual Winter...

26m ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Sunwing cancels southbound flights from Toronto Pearson Airport

Sunwing says it's canceling all southbound flights from Toronto Pearson on February 19th and 20th to prioritize getting passengers delayed abroad back home. Michelle Mackey is speaking with travellers stuck in Punta Cana.

58m ago

2:58
Chaotic commute for transit riders continues

Days after a series of snow storms ended, transit riders in the GTA are still running into service suspensions, delays and large crowds. David Zura explains. 

16h ago

3:18
Potential lawsuit being launched by plane crash survivors 

Some plane crash survivors are now preparing for a potential lawsuit against Delta Airlines. Shauna Hunt with more on the crash investigation and the continued delays at Pearson airport. 

17h ago

2:51
Multinational investigation into plane crash at Toronto Pearson Airport

A multinational investigation is underway at Toronto Pearson Airport to uncover what caused a Delta plane to crash-land Monday. Michelle Mackey reports. 

23h ago

2:28
Cold temperatures continues midweek

The cold temperatures will continue midweek before some relief this weekend. Stella Acquisto has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos