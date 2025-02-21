4 Nations Face-Off final between US and Canada drew record betting action

Canada captain Sidney Crosby, right, hoists the trophy after defeating the United States following an overtime period of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

By Mark Anderson, The Associated Press

Posted February 21, 2025 1:07 pm.

Last Updated February 21, 2025 2:02 pm.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Canada’s 3-2 overtime victory over the United States in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday night set single-game hockey betting records.

BetMGM Sportsbook said it was the most bet-on hockey game in its history, and it was 2 1/2 times greater than any NHL game this season.

Betting also was strong throughout the tournament. Five of the games at BetMGM were among the seven most wagered-on hockey games this season.

“The 4 Nations tournament was a great success for BetMGM,” BetMGM trading manager Halvor Egeland said. “Canada winning was a good outcome for the sportsbook.”

The U.S. was a 1 1/2-goal favorite. Both teams were -110 on the money line at the puck drop.

Caesars Sportsbook also said the championship attracted heavy action, and that it was second in bets placed only to last season’s Game 7 victory by the Florida Panthers over the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final.

That game also had more than two times the number of bettors, bets and money gambled at Caesars than any NHL game this season.

“A Game 7 atmosphere and style of play is what we anticipated and it was exactly what we got in every which way,” Caesars head of hockey Karry Shreeve said. “Customers were all over the USA out of the gates, especially when they went down 1-0 and were around +150 to bet on to win. … The betting only ramped up when the game did go to OT, proving everyone was locked in until the very end.”

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Mark Anderson, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trade war would wipe out economic growth while pushing inflation higher: Tiff Macklem

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — U.S. tariffs and Canada's retaliation to them would have a devastating effect on the economy, pulling growth down while reigniting inflation, said Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem....

4m ago

Note to ice fishers from YRP: Don't catch a buzz on Lake Simcoe if you're operating a motor vehicle

If you catch a buzz while trying to catch a fish, police are reminding you not to operate a motor vehicle on the ice, or road, or it's you who could be on the hook - legally. York Regional Police (YRP)...

2h ago

Police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect in west-end dispensary theft

A 29-year-old man is in custody and police are searching for one other suspect in connection with the violent theft of a west-end dispensary. Police say two men approached a dispensary in the Eglinton...

3h ago

Life in prison for Georgina man found guilty of killing 85-year-old woman

A Georgina man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of an 85-year-old woman in 2022. York Regional Police say Sandy Gauthier of Georgina...

4h ago

Top Stories

Trade war would wipe out economic growth while pushing inflation higher: Tiff Macklem

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — U.S. tariffs and Canada's retaliation to them would have a devastating effect on the economy, pulling growth down while reigniting inflation, said Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem....

4m ago

Note to ice fishers from YRP: Don't catch a buzz on Lake Simcoe if you're operating a motor vehicle

If you catch a buzz while trying to catch a fish, police are reminding you not to operate a motor vehicle on the ice, or road, or it's you who could be on the hook - legally. York Regional Police (YRP)...

2h ago

Police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect in west-end dispensary theft

A 29-year-old man is in custody and police are searching for one other suspect in connection with the violent theft of a west-end dispensary. Police say two men approached a dispensary in the Eglinton...

3h ago

Life in prison for Georgina man found guilty of killing 85-year-old woman

A Georgina man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of an 85-year-old woman in 2022. York Regional Police say Sandy Gauthier of Georgina...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:03
Sunwing flights resume at Pearson airport following cancelled flight chaos for passengers

The departures page of Toronto Pearson’s website showed several on-time flights. Travel advisories were also no longer posted on Sunwing’s website.

4h ago

0:59
Delta Air Lines responds to 'disinformation' regarding crew on Toronto plane crash

Delta Air Lines and its subsidiary, Endeavor Air, have released a statement in response to “false and misleading assertions” about the flight crew on the plane that crash-landed at Toronto’s Pearson airport on Monday.

4h ago

2:49
Mild weather returns next week

Frigid cold makes way for milder temperatures next week. The details on our seven-day forecast.

19h ago

2:26
Sunwing customers recount travel chaos as airline struggles with major delays

Sunwing flights were grounded for a second day at Pearson Airport as the airline works to bring home stranded customers. Shauna Hunt with more from affected travelers.

21h ago

2:12
Canada Post working to catch up after storm

A letter carrier with Canada Post reached out to Speakers Corner to say the contractor hired to plow out delivery trucks failed to show up on Monday of this week, delaying mail delivery to residents. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos