Air Canada to resume flights to Israel in June with four flights per week

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 21, 2025 4:09 pm.

Last Updated February 21, 2025 4:23 pm.

MONTREAL — Air Canada says it will resume flights to Israel in June, a year and a half after it halted trips to the region amid the Israel-Hamas war.

With a fragile truce in place, the country’s largest airline said in a travel update that four direct round-trip flights per week from Toronto to Tel Aviv will begin on June 8.

Another once-a-week return flight out of Montreal is slated to start in August.

Air Canada says it has conducted “extensive safety and security reviews,” including talks with government authorities and other airlines that are returning to Israeli airspace.

Two U.S. carriers are planning to revive service to the region, with United Airlines set to take off for Tel Aviv on March 15 and Delta Air Lines on April 1.

Air Canada suspended flights to Israel after the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas in October 2023, briefly resuming them last April before halting them again after an attack by Iran.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trade war would wipe out economic growth while pushing inflation higher: Tiff Macklem

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — U.S. tariffs and Canada's retaliation to them would have a devastating effect on the economy, pulling growth down while reigniting inflation, said Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem....

2h ago

5.1 magnitude earthquake felt across Vancouver area

An earthquake northwest of B.C.'s Sunshine Coast rumbled across the Lower Mainland Friday afternoon.

breaking

2m ago

Racial slurs, swastika and nudity: Pickering meeting under police investigation

Police say they are investigating after people shouted racial slurs, someone drew a swastika, and another person exposed themselves during a virtual meeting held by the City of Pickering.  Durham...

1h ago

Note to ice fishers from YRP: Don't catch a buzz on Lake Simcoe if you're operating a motor vehicle

If you catch a buzz while trying to catch a fish, police are reminding you not to operate a motor vehicle on the ice, or road, or it's you who could be on the hook - legally. York Regional Police (YRP)...

4h ago

Top Stories

Trade war would wipe out economic growth while pushing inflation higher: Tiff Macklem

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — U.S. tariffs and Canada's retaliation to them would have a devastating effect on the economy, pulling growth down while reigniting inflation, said Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem....

2h ago

5.1 magnitude earthquake felt across Vancouver area

An earthquake northwest of B.C.'s Sunshine Coast rumbled across the Lower Mainland Friday afternoon.

breaking

2m ago

Racial slurs, swastika and nudity: Pickering meeting under police investigation

Police say they are investigating after people shouted racial slurs, someone drew a swastika, and another person exposed themselves during a virtual meeting held by the City of Pickering.  Durham...

1h ago

Note to ice fishers from YRP: Don't catch a buzz on Lake Simcoe if you're operating a motor vehicle

If you catch a buzz while trying to catch a fish, police are reminding you not to operate a motor vehicle on the ice, or road, or it's you who could be on the hook - legally. York Regional Police (YRP)...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:59
Delta Air Lines responds to 'disinformation' regarding crew on Toronto plane crash

Delta Air Lines and its subsidiary, Endeavor Air, have released a statement in response to “false and misleading assertions” about the flight crew on the plane that crash-landed at Toronto’s Pearson airport on Monday.

6h ago

1:03
Sunwing flights resume at Pearson airport following cancelled flight chaos for passengers

The departures page of Toronto Pearson’s website showed several on-time flights. Travel advisories were also no longer posted on Sunwing’s website.

6h ago

2:49
Mild weather returns next week

Frigid cold makes way for milder temperatures next week. The details on our seven-day forecast.

21h ago

2:26
Sunwing customers recount travel chaos as airline struggles with major delays

Sunwing flights were grounded for a second day at Pearson Airport as the airline works to bring home stranded customers. Shauna Hunt with more from affected travelers.

23h ago

2:12
Canada Post working to catch up after storm

A letter carrier with Canada Post reached out to Speakers Corner to say the contractor hired to plow out delivery trucks failed to show up on Monday of this week, delaying mail delivery to residents. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos