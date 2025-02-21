Disability advocates give Toronto failing grade for snow clearing over the last week

Disability advocates and residents alike are giving Toronto a failing grade on its snow removal efforts after more than 50 centimetres fell last weekend.

Warmer temperatures are in the forecast, but it will still be weeks before the snowbanks are clear based on the city’s estimate.

For people with mobility issues, it has been a week of frustration. The National Director of Disability Without Poverty, Rabia Khedr, said the barriers created by snow drifts will mean further isolation for many people.

“The City deserves an F or a failing grade,” said Khedr.

Mayor Olivia Chow said she felt it was too soon to grade the city’s response. “We’re working on it. I don’t want to give a grade yet. It’s been a week,” said Chow at a press conference Friday.

As of 10 a.m. on Friday, city crews had removed 72,105 tonnes of snow, completed snow removal on 101 kilometres of roads, 11 kilometres of bikeways and 18 kilometres of sidewalks .

City officials have predicted a three-week timeline for all the snow to be cleared and gave some reasons why it will take so long.

“It’s extremely cold, and the snow is not going anywhere. We didn’t get any melting, what you see as a result is six to eight foot snow piles on the side of the road. When you get to that size of snow piles, plowing is no longer effective,” said Vincent Sferraza, Director of Transportation Operations and Maintenance.

Marilyn Clarke, a Toronto resident, told CityNews she was not impressed with how the City has handled the snow

“I had to pay someone to clear the area so my 81-year-old mother could come to see me because there was no way for her to get out of the car,” said Clarke

The sentiment was also echoed along Toronto’s hospital row.

“You can’t walk on the sidewalk and you can’t walk on the road. I avoid coming out. I only come out because I have to go to the hospital,” said one woman who spoke to CityNews.

City officials stress to call 311 if there’s specific accessibility issues keeping someone from digging out as there are crews that can come out and assist.

Chow added City response has improved since the last big storm in 2022 and that there have been fewer complaints.