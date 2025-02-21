Life in prison for Georgina man found guilty of killing 85-year-old woman

A Georgina man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of an 85-year-old woman in 2022.

York Regional Police say Sandy Gauthier of Georgina was found dead in a house fire on Miami Drive on Jan. 15, 2022.

A post-mortem investigation ruled Gauthier’s death was a homicide.

Through investigative genetic genealogy, Bradley Strickler, who was 21 at the time of his arrest, was taken into custody over nine months later in Oct. of 2022.

He faced charges of first-degree murder, sexual assault, and arson with disregard for human life. Strickler’s trial for first-degree murder began in January of 2025.

Strickler, now 24 years old, was found guilty on Feb. 11, 2025. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years on Thursday.