Indigenous kids in care more likely to experience poor health later in life: report

<p>Statistics Canada building and signs are pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick</p>

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted February 21, 2025 12:45 pm.

Last Updated February 21, 2025 12:57 pm.

OTTAWA — Indigenous people who were in government care as children experience poorer health and socioeconomic outcomes later in life than those who were never in care, a new Statistics Canada report says.

They suffer higher rates of disability, lower self-rated health levels and more homelessness, and are more likely to struggle to meet basic household needs, the report says.

Statistics Canada says that despite the closure of residential schools and the end of the Sixties Scoop — the large-scale removal of Indigenous children from their homes for adoption — family separation continues to be “disproportionately high in Indigenous communities.”

According to the 2018 data cited by Statistics Canada, 11 per cent of Indigenous people aged 15 and older reported being under government care as children, while just 2 per cent of non-Indigenous respondents said the same.

The agency says 16 per cent of First Nations children, 9 per cent of Inuit and 6 per cent of Métis reported being under government care.

Chief Pauline Frost, who is serving as the chair of a commission seeking to negotiate First Nations child welfare reforms with Ottawa, says the data points to a broken system that is leaving kids worse off with no immediate change in sight.

Top Stories

Central bank has limited tools to mitigate trade war: Tiff Macklem

U.S. tariffs and Canada's retaliation to them would have a devastating effect on the economy, pulling growth down while reigniting inflation, said Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem.  "A new crisis...

1m ago

Sunwing flights resume at Toronto Pearson following days of cancellations

Sunwing resumed flights out of Toronto Pearson Airport on Friday following days of numerous cancellations that left hundreds of travellers stranded. The departures page of Toronto Pearson's website...

2h ago

Note to ice fishers from YRP: Don't catch a buzz on Lake Simcoe if you're operating a motor vehicle

If you catch a buzz while trying to catch a fish, police are reminding you not to operate a motor vehicle on the ice, or road, or it's you who could be on the hook - legally. York Regional Police (YRP)...

50m ago

Police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect in west-end dispensary theft

A 29-year-old man is in custody and police are searching for one other suspect in connection with the violent theft of a west-end dispensary. Police say two men approached a dispensary in the Eglinton...

57m ago

