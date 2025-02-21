Macron’s message to Trump: ‘You can’t be weak in the face of Putin’

France's President Emmanuel Macron waits for Romania's Interim President Ilie Boloja, before a meeting on European security, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at the Elysee Palace in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 21, 2025 6:13 am.

Last Updated February 21, 2025 7:56 am.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he intends to tell Donald Trump that it’s in the joint interest of Americans and Europeans not to “be weak” in the face of Russia’s Vladimir Putin amid U.S.-led negotiations to end the almost three-year war in Ukraine.

Macron is to travel to Washington to meet with Trump on Monday, the White House said.

In a one-hour question and answer session on his social media Thursday, Macron said he’ll tell Trump: “You can’t be weak in the face of President Putin. It’s not you, it’s not your trademark, it’s not in your interest. How can you then be credible in the face of China if you’re weak in the face of Putin?”

Trump’s recent statements that echo Putin’s narrative and plans to have direct negotiations with Moscow have left European allies and Ukrainian officials worried. But Macron suggested Trump’s strategy to create “uncertainty” in talks with Russia could actually make Western allies stronger in these talks.

Putin “doesn’t know what he (Trump) is going to do, he thinks (Trump) is capable of anything,” Macron said. “This uncertainty is good for us and for Ukraine.”

Macron added he would seek to persuade Trump that U.S. interests and Europeans’ interests are the same, telling him: “If you let Russia take over Ukraine, it would be unstoppable.”

That means any peace deal must be negotiated with Ukrainians and Europeans around the table, Macron reaffirmed.

“We want peace, but we don’t want a ceasefire that means Ukraine surrendering, because that’s dangerous. And we know that would lead to Russia going further. We’ve already experienced it,” he said.

Macron also appeared ready to answer Trump’s call to boost defense spending. “Us, Europeans, we must increase our war effort,” he said.

Asked about whether he’s considering sending French troops to Ukraine, he said he would not send soldiers to fight in Ukraine but rather a security force meant to bring “guarantees” once a peace deal is achieved.

“We don’t rule out, within a framework planned with our allies, the possibility of having forces which, once peace has been negotiated, could contribute to guaranteeing Ukraine’s security,” he said.

The Associated Press

