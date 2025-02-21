Man found with stab wounds at York Mills subway station
Posted February 21, 2025 8:21 pm.
Last Updated February 21, 2025 8:24 pm.
Toronto police are investigating an alleged stabbing in North York that left one man with serious injuries early Friday night.
Officers say they arrived at York Mills subway station at approximately 7:25 p.m. and found one male victim with multiple stab wounds.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police say his condition is non-life-threatening.
TTC trains are bypassing York Mills Station on Line 1 while police investigate.