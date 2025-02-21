Man found with stab wounds at York Mills subway station

Toronto police tape. Photo: CITYNEWS.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted February 21, 2025 8:21 pm.

Last Updated February 21, 2025 8:24 pm.

Toronto police are investigating an alleged stabbing in North York that left one man with serious injuries early Friday night.

Officers say they arrived at York Mills subway station at approximately 7:25 p.m. and found one male victim with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police say his condition is non-life-threatening.

TTC trains are bypassing York Mills Station on Line 1 while police investigate.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trade war would wipe out economic growth while pushing inflation higher: Tiff Macklem

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — U.S. tariffs and Canada's retaliation to them would have a devastating effect on the economy, pulling growth down while reigniting inflation, said Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem....

5h ago

5.1 magnitude earthquake felt across Vancouver area

An earthquake northwest of B.C.'s Sunshine Coast rumbled across the Lower Mainland Friday afternoon.

43m ago

Liberal party kicks Ruby Dhalla out of leadership race

OTTAWA — The Liberal party has kicked Ruby Dhalla out of the leadership race just days before the contestants were to face off in two debates in Montreal. Party national director Azam Ishmael says in...

1h ago

Racial slurs, swastika and nudity: Pickering meeting under police investigation

Police say they are investigating after people shouted racial slurs, someone drew a swastika, and another person exposed themselves during a virtual meeting held by the City of Pickering.  Durham...

5h ago

Top Stories

Trade war would wipe out economic growth while pushing inflation higher: Tiff Macklem

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — U.S. tariffs and Canada's retaliation to them would have a devastating effect on the economy, pulling growth down while reigniting inflation, said Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem....

5h ago

5.1 magnitude earthquake felt across Vancouver area

An earthquake northwest of B.C.'s Sunshine Coast rumbled across the Lower Mainland Friday afternoon.

43m ago

Liberal party kicks Ruby Dhalla out of leadership race

OTTAWA — The Liberal party has kicked Ruby Dhalla out of the leadership race just days before the contestants were to face off in two debates in Montreal. Party national director Azam Ishmael says in...

1h ago

Racial slurs, swastika and nudity: Pickering meeting under police investigation

Police say they are investigating after people shouted racial slurs, someone drew a swastika, and another person exposed themselves during a virtual meeting held by the City of Pickering.  Durham...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:59
Delta Air Lines responds to 'disinformation' regarding crew on Toronto plane crash

Delta Air Lines and its subsidiary, Endeavor Air, have released a statement in response to “false and misleading assertions” about the flight crew on the plane that crash-landed at Toronto’s Pearson airport on Monday.

10h ago

1:03
Sunwing flights resume at Pearson airport following cancelled flight chaos for passengers

The departures page of Toronto Pearson’s website showed several on-time flights. Travel advisories were also no longer posted on Sunwing’s website.

10h ago

2:26
Sunwing customers recount travel chaos as airline struggles with major delays

Sunwing flights were grounded for a second day at Pearson Airport as the airline works to bring home stranded customers. Shauna Hunt with more from affected travelers.

2:12
Canada Post working to catch up after storm

A letter carrier with Canada Post reached out to Speakers Corner to say the contractor hired to plow out delivery trucks failed to show up on Monday of this week, delaying mail delivery to residents. Pat Taney reports.
0:42
Video shows Delta flight crash and roll over upon arrival in Toronto

In a different camera angle of the Delta plane crash in Toronto, the aircraft can be seen touching down and the roll over and become engulfed in flames. The video was taken and provided to CityNews by someone working at the airport.
More Videos