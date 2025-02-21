One of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ attorneys wants to quit his defense team

FILE - Anthony Ricco, attorney for Sean "Diddy" Combs, speaks to reporters as he exits Manhattan federal court, Thursday, Oct. 10 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 21, 2025 5:34 pm.

Last Updated February 21, 2025 5:48 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the attorneys for Sean “Diddy” Combs in his sex trafficking case wants to quit the hip-hop mogul’s defense team.

Defense lawyer Anthony Ricco filed notice on Thursday in Manhattan federal court that he no longer wants to represent Combs, writing “under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel.”

Ricco, one of six attorneys representing Combs, did not offer any details about the decision. The court must first sign off on his decision to leave the case.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges lodged against him after his September arrest. He remains incarcerated without bail, awaiting a May 5 trial.

Federal prosecutors say he used his wealth and influence to coerce female victims and male sex workers into drug-fueled sexual performances, and used blackmail and violence to intimidate and threaten his victims. Combs also faces several sexual assault lawsuits.

Ricco said he had discussed leaving the defense team with Combs’ lead attorney and added that the move would not cause a delay in Combs’ upcoming trial.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trade war would wipe out economic growth while pushing inflation higher: Tiff Macklem

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — U.S. tariffs and Canada's retaliation to them would have a devastating effect on the economy, pulling growth down while reigniting inflation, said Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem....

4h ago

5.1 magnitude earthquake felt across Vancouver area

An earthquake northwest of B.C.'s Sunshine Coast rumbled across the Lower Mainland Friday afternoon.

breaking

1h ago

Liberal party kicks Ruby Dhalla out of leadership race

OTTAWA — The Liberal party has kicked Ruby Dhalla out of the leadership race just days before the contestants were to face off in two debates in Montreal. Party national director Azam Ishmael says in...

10m ago

Racial slurs, swastika and nudity: Pickering meeting under police investigation

Police say they are investigating after people shouted racial slurs, someone drew a swastika, and another person exposed themselves during a virtual meeting held by the City of Pickering.  Durham...

3h ago

Top Stories

Trade war would wipe out economic growth while pushing inflation higher: Tiff Macklem

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — U.S. tariffs and Canada's retaliation to them would have a devastating effect on the economy, pulling growth down while reigniting inflation, said Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem....

4h ago

5.1 magnitude earthquake felt across Vancouver area

An earthquake northwest of B.C.'s Sunshine Coast rumbled across the Lower Mainland Friday afternoon.

breaking

1h ago

Liberal party kicks Ruby Dhalla out of leadership race

OTTAWA — The Liberal party has kicked Ruby Dhalla out of the leadership race just days before the contestants were to face off in two debates in Montreal. Party national director Azam Ishmael says in...

10m ago

Racial slurs, swastika and nudity: Pickering meeting under police investigation

Police say they are investigating after people shouted racial slurs, someone drew a swastika, and another person exposed themselves during a virtual meeting held by the City of Pickering.  Durham...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:59
Delta Air Lines responds to 'disinformation' regarding crew on Toronto plane crash

Delta Air Lines and its subsidiary, Endeavor Air, have released a statement in response to “false and misleading assertions” about the flight crew on the plane that crash-landed at Toronto’s Pearson airport on Monday.

8h ago

1:03
Sunwing flights resume at Pearson airport following cancelled flight chaos for passengers

The departures page of Toronto Pearson’s website showed several on-time flights. Travel advisories were also no longer posted on Sunwing’s website.

8h ago

2:49
Mild weather returns next week

Frigid cold makes way for milder temperatures next week. The details on our seven-day forecast.

23h ago

2:26
Sunwing customers recount travel chaos as airline struggles with major delays

Sunwing flights were grounded for a second day at Pearson Airport as the airline works to bring home stranded customers. Shauna Hunt with more from affected travelers.

2:12
Canada Post working to catch up after storm

A letter carrier with Canada Post reached out to Speakers Corner to say the contractor hired to plow out delivery trucks failed to show up on Monday of this week, delaying mail delivery to residents. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos