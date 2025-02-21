Ontario election: Leaders in final stretch of campaign, Ford returns to Washington

A composite image made from four file photographs show, from left to right, Leader of the Ontario NDP Marit Stiles in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025; Ontario Progressive Conservative Party Leader Doug Ford in Pickering, Ont., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025; Ontario Liberal Party Leader Bonnie Crombie in Ottawa, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025; and Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner in Kitchener, Ont., Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj, Chris Young, Spencer Colby, Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 21, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 21, 2025 5:19 am.

Ontario’s main political party leaders are entering the final stretch of their campaigns, with less than a week left until election day.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is set to make an announcement in Toronto this morning, while NDP Leader Marit Stiles has several stops scheduled in southwestern Ontario.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford will be absent from the campaign trail, as he heads to Washington, D.C., for the second time during this election campaign.

Ford will be in the U.S. capital for another round of meetings, after travelling there with other premiers about a week ago to push back against U.S. tariff threats.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will attend a local all-candidates debate, then meet with University of Guelph workers and visit the Guelph Muslim Society. He also has meetings with Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie and local teachers.

Advance voting is open until Saturday and election day is next Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Sunwing passengers recount travel chaos after airline cancels flights

Sunwing passengers stranded by the airline's sudden cancellation of all southbound flights from Toronto Pearson Airport continue to share stories of travel chaos and sleepless nights as they desperately...

10h ago

Canada wins 4 Nations Face-Off Championship game, beating U.S. in overtime

Connor McDavid scored at 8:18 of overtime as Canada defeated the United States 3-2 in a riveting 4 Nations Face-Off final Thursday. The Edmonton Oilers captain took a pass off from Mitch Marner in front...

6h ago

Delta disputes 'disinformation' about flight crew on plane that crash-landed at Pearson Airport

Delta Air Lines and its subsidiary, Endeavor Air, have released a statement in response to "false and misleading assertions" about the flight crew on the plane that crash-landed at Toronto's Pearson airport...

8h ago

70% of Canadians support retaliatory tariffs on United States: poll

OTTAWA — Seventy per cent of Canadians are in favour of dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs on the United States, a new poll suggests. Nearly half of respondents to the Leger poll — 45 per cent —...

32m ago

Top Stories

Sunwing passengers recount travel chaos after airline cancels flights

Sunwing passengers stranded by the airline's sudden cancellation of all southbound flights from Toronto Pearson Airport continue to share stories of travel chaos and sleepless nights as they desperately...

10h ago

Canada wins 4 Nations Face-Off Championship game, beating U.S. in overtime

Connor McDavid scored at 8:18 of overtime as Canada defeated the United States 3-2 in a riveting 4 Nations Face-Off final Thursday. The Edmonton Oilers captain took a pass off from Mitch Marner in front...

6h ago

Delta disputes 'disinformation' about flight crew on plane that crash-landed at Pearson Airport

Delta Air Lines and its subsidiary, Endeavor Air, have released a statement in response to "false and misleading assertions" about the flight crew on the plane that crash-landed at Toronto's Pearson airport...

8h ago

70% of Canadians support retaliatory tariffs on United States: poll

OTTAWA — Seventy per cent of Canadians are in favour of dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs on the United States, a new poll suggests. Nearly half of respondents to the Leger poll — 45 per cent —...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Mild weather returns next week

Frigid cold makes way for milder temperatures next week. The details on our seven-day forecast.

9h ago

2:26
Sunwing customers recount travel chaos as airline struggles with major delays

Sunwing flights were grounded for a second day at Pearson Airport as the airline works to bring home stranded customers. Shauna Hunt with more from affected travelers.

11h ago

2:12
Canada Post working to catch up after storm

A letter carrier with Canada Post reached out to Speakers Corner to say the contractor hired to plow out delivery trucks failed to show up on Monday of this week, delaying mail delivery to residents. Pat Taney reports.

18h ago

2:44
Sunwing cancels southbound flights from Toronto Pearson Airport

Sunwing says it's canceling all southbound flights from Toronto Pearson on February 19th and 20th to prioritize getting passengers delayed abroad back home. Michelle Mackey is speaking with travellers stuck in Punta Cana.

19h ago

2:33
Light chance of flurries as temperatures climb next week

Some flurries expected Thursday as temperatures are expected to hit above freezing next week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos