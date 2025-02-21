Ontario election: Leaders in final stretch of campaign, Ford returns to Washington

Ontario’s main political party leaders are entering the final stretch of their campaigns, with less than a week left until election day.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is set to make an announcement in Toronto this morning, while NDP Leader Marit Stiles has several stops scheduled in southwestern Ontario.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford will be absent from the campaign trail, as he heads to Washington, D.C., for the second time during this election campaign.

Ford will be in the U.S. capital for another round of meetings, after travelling there with other premiers about a week ago to push back against U.S. tariff threats.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will attend a local all-candidates debate, then meet with University of Guelph workers and visit the Guelph Muslim Society. He also has meetings with Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie and local teachers.

Advance voting is open until Saturday and election day is next Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2025.

The Canadian Press