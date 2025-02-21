A man from Oshawa has been charged in a series of alleged sexual assaults, with the first incident dating back to 2014.

Toronto police say officers were first notified of a sexual assault in Pickering on Sept. 18, 2014, in the Pickering Parkway and Notion Road area, where a woman was assaulted while shopping.

Several other incidents were reported to police that were believed to involve the same suspect. On April 5, 2019, a woman was shopping at an establishment in the Steeles Avenue West and Alness Street area in Vaughan.

A similar complaint was made to police on Sept. 11, 2020, where the same man allegedly committed an indecent act in the Sheppard Avenue East and Markham Road area in Scarborough.

More recently, on Dec. 14, 2023, police were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Markham Road area in Scarborough, where a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at her place of work.

On Thursday, investigators arrested 35-year-old Adrian Francis of Oshawa. He’s been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of indecent act.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and have released Francis’s photo.