Paul McCartney’s personal photos of Beatlemania bound for AGO in 2026

Paul McCartney is shown in this self-portrait in London in this 1963 handout photo. A collection of Beatlemania photographs shot by Paul McCartney himself is headed to the Art Gallery of Ontario. The Toronto gallery says “Paul McCartney Photographs 1963–64: Eyes of the Storm” will make its Canadian debut in 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - 1963-1964 Paul McCartney, MPL Archives LLP *MANDATORY CREDIT *

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 21, 2025 10:01 am.

Last Updated February 21, 2025 12:11 pm.

TORONTO — A collection of Beatlemania photographs shot by Paul McCartney himself is headed to the Art Gallery of Ontario.

The Toronto gallery says “Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm” will make its Canadian debut in 2026.

The exhibit includes video clips, archival materials and more than 250 photographs offering a behind-the-scenes look at the meteoric rise of the Beatles.

The AGO says that includes “more intimate views” of bandmates John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as fanaticism over the U.K. band gripped North America.

The exhibit was organized by London’s National Portrait Gallery, in collaboration with McCartney.

AGO special projects curator Jim Shedden says McCartney photos reveal “extraordinary creative intuition.”

“These images are alive with excitement and capture a moment in time when McCartney stood at the centre of a global storm,” Shedden said Friday in a release.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Central bank has limited tools to mitigate trade war: Tiff Macklem

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank doesn't have a lot of tools in its toolbox to mitigate the devastating effects tariffs would have on the economy. In prepared remarks for a...

22m ago

Sunwing flights resume at Toronto Pearson following days of cancellations

Sunwing resumed flights out of Toronto Pearson Airport on Friday following days of numerous cancellations that left hundreds of travellers stranded. The departures page of Toronto Pearson's website...

2h ago

Note to ice fishers from YRP: Don't catch a buzz on Lake Simcoe if you're operating a motor vehicle

If you catch a buzz while trying to catch a fish, police are reminding you not to operate a motor vehicle on the ice, or road, or it's you who could be on the hook - legally. York Regional Police (YRP)...

47m ago

Police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect in west-end dispensary theft

A 29-year-old man is in custody and police are searching for one other suspect in connection with the violent theft of a west-end dispensary. Police say two men approached a dispensary in the Eglinton...

54m ago

Top Stories

Central bank has limited tools to mitigate trade war: Tiff Macklem

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank doesn't have a lot of tools in its toolbox to mitigate the devastating effects tariffs would have on the economy. In prepared remarks for a...

22m ago

Sunwing flights resume at Toronto Pearson following days of cancellations

Sunwing resumed flights out of Toronto Pearson Airport on Friday following days of numerous cancellations that left hundreds of travellers stranded. The departures page of Toronto Pearson's website...

2h ago

Note to ice fishers from YRP: Don't catch a buzz on Lake Simcoe if you're operating a motor vehicle

If you catch a buzz while trying to catch a fish, police are reminding you not to operate a motor vehicle on the ice, or road, or it's you who could be on the hook - legally. York Regional Police (YRP)...

47m ago

Police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect in west-end dispensary theft

A 29-year-old man is in custody and police are searching for one other suspect in connection with the violent theft of a west-end dispensary. Police say two men approached a dispensary in the Eglinton...

54m ago

Most Watched Today

0:59
Delta Air Lines responds to 'disinformation' regarding crew on Toronto plane crash

Delta Air Lines and its subsidiary, Endeavor Air, have released a statement in response to “false and misleading assertions” about the flight crew on the plane that crash-landed at Toronto’s Pearson airport on Monday.

2h ago

1:03
Sunwing flights resume at Pearson airport following cancelled flight chaos for passengers

The departures page of Toronto Pearson’s website showed several on-time flights. Travel advisories were also no longer posted on Sunwing’s website.

2h ago

2:49
Mild weather returns next week

Frigid cold makes way for milder temperatures next week. The details on our seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:26
Sunwing customers recount travel chaos as airline struggles with major delays

Sunwing flights were grounded for a second day at Pearson Airport as the airline works to bring home stranded customers. Shauna Hunt with more from affected travelers.

19h ago

2:12
Canada Post working to catch up after storm

A letter carrier with Canada Post reached out to Speakers Corner to say the contractor hired to plow out delivery trucks failed to show up on Monday of this week, delaying mail delivery to residents. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos