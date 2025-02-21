Quebec girl, 13, dies after she was found buried in snow in Montreal suburb

CHÂTEAUGUAY, Que. — A 13-year-old girl who was found buried in snow in a Montreal suburb earlier this week has died, police confirmed Friday.

Const. Erika Grondin with police in Châteauguay, Que., said police will assist the coroner’s office in an investigation. Grondin did not say when the girl died.

Emergency services were dispatched around 4 p.m. Tuesday after the girl was found unresponsive under a collapsed snowbank in front of a residence on Montreal’s South Shore. First responders tried to revive the girl before transporting her to hospital in critical condition.

Châteauguay Mayor Éric Allard said the girl had possibly been trapped in a collapsed snow tunnel.

“Sadly, I have been informed that the young girl who was hospitalized following an accident, possibly in a snow tunnel, has passed away,” Allard said Friday on Facebook, offering his sympathies to the girl’s family.

“There are no words to explain the pain the family must be going through right now.”

Grondin says police are still investigating and the coroner will determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

The coroner’s office is also investigating another death on Tuesday, after two major storms dumped more than 70 centimetres of snow in the Montreal region. In that case, a 57-year-old man was found inside a snow-covered vehicle with its engine running in Montreal’s Villeray—St-Michel—Parc-Extension borough. His death was confirmed in hospital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2025.

