1 man sent to hospital after North York hit-and-run

Toronto police are investigating a hit-and-run in North York that sent one person to a hospital late Saturday evening.

According to police, the collision involving two vehicles happened near Wilson Avenue and Wilson Heights Boulevard at approximately 9:20 p.m.

Officers say one driver remained at the scene and was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver allegedly fled the scene on foot and is still outstanding, according to investigators.

Footage from the scene shows a broken light pole that was struck down.

No other details were released.