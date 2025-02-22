2 injured in hit-and-run highway crash involving tractor-trailer

Two people were injured following a hit-and-run crash on Highway 401 early Saturday morning.

Provincial police say a white tractor-trailer struck another vehicle in the westbound lanes of the highway between James Snow Parkway and Highway 25 just after 5 a.m.

Investigators say the driver of the transport did not remain on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries while the passenger was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage are asked to contact police.