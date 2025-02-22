Hospital official says gunman killed after shots were fired at a Pennsylvania hospital

Exterior of UPMC Memorial in York, Pennsylvania. GOOGLE

By The Associated Press

Posted February 22, 2025 12:46 pm.

Last Updated February 22, 2025 1:10 pm.

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A gunman has been killed after shots were fired Saturday at a hospital in central Pennsylvania. The extent of injuries were unclear.

Officials at UPMC Memorial in York said that no patients were injured and that the gunman is dead. The extent of any other injuries was unclear.

Law enforcement is on the premises and is managing the situation, Susan Manko, vice president of public relations for UPMC, said in an emailed statement.

The hospital asked employees who were not scheduled to work Saturday to stay home.

Families of patients arriving on site should report to the parking lot of the OSS building across the street from the hospital, Manko said.

UPMC Memorial is a five-story, 104-bed hospital in York that opened in 2019.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Vatican says Pope Francis is in critical condition

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis was in critical condition Saturday after he suffered a long asthmatic respiratory crisis that required high flows of oxygen, the Vatican said. The 88-year-old Francis,...

6m ago

Freeland promises to consult Canadians on alternatives to consumer carbon pricing

OTTAWA — Liberal leadership contender Chrystia Freeland vows to scrap Canada's consumer carbon pricing regime in favour of alternatives to be developed through wide-ranging consultations. In a policy...

45m ago

$40M winning Lotto Max lottery ticket sold in Oshawa

A pair of winning Lotto Max tickets were sold in the Oshawa area including one worth $40 million. Provincial lottery officials say a ticket bearing Friday's winning numbers of 3,5,8,25,29,32,43 with...

56m ago

3 arrested, 4 others sought in drug and break-and-enter investigation

Three people are in custody and Toronto police are looking to identify four others in a drug and break-and-enter investigation. Investigators say on December 1, 2024, several suspects used a sledgehammer...

2h ago

