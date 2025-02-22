Kids by Babyganics sunscreen recalled due to solvent: Health Canada

Nelly Korda sprays sunblock onto her face during the final round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament Sunday, April 7, 2024, in North Las Vegas, Nev. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John Locher

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 22, 2025 5:29 pm.

Last Updated February 22, 2025 5:46 pm.

A children’s sunscreen is being recalled after a solvent was found in the product that could pose health risks.

Health Canada says SC Johnson & Son, Inc. is recalling some of its Kids by Babyganics SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen Totally Tropical in both its rollerball and continuous spray formats due to monoglyme — also known as 1,2-dimethoxyethane — being found in the products above the allowable limit.

A news release from Health Canada says the solvent can be absorbed through the skin or by inhaling it, and may cause harm to fetal development and one’s reproductive system when used frequently.

The affected products have expiry dates of November 2025 and April 2026.

The federal health agency says not to use the sunscreen and to consult a health-care professional if someone has used it and developed health concerns.

It says it is monitoring the company’s recall and will inform the public if there are any new health risks identified.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2025.

The Canadian Press

