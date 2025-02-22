The chilly weather did not stop some Ontarians from casting their ballots over the weekend and taking advantage of advance voting, despite having fewer days to do so.

“This election is very short anyway, it is just one month, so I suppose it’s proportional,” one voter told CityNews outside an advance polling centre in Scarborough on Saturday.

In this year’s provincial election there were only three days of advanced voting. Laura Sylvis, a spokesperson for Elections Ontario, says that’s because “Under the Election Act, fixed-date elections are required to have 10 advance polling days, while non-fixed-date elections are required to have three.”

Some voters who spoke with CityNews had a mixed reaction about the shorter timeframe. “When you have a short span, then you’re not really given much chance for people to come in,” one man said. “You know, people have obligations, people have responsibilities.”

However, some experts on democracy and electoral politics say more voting days don’t necessarily guarantee a higher turnout.

“I think what’s more important is people feel like there’s a reason to get out and vote. Are the candidates giving them a compelling reason to vote? Are they telling a compelling story?” explained John Beebe, founder of the Democratic Engagement Exchange at Toronto Metropolitan University.

“People more and more are recognizing that advanced voting is a great time to vote. Tends to be shorter lines. Doesn’t necessarily indicate if there is higher turnout … it’s just a great opportunity,” he added.

Outside the polling station in Scarborough, one woman said she was surprised at how many people were inside waiting to cast their ballots.

“The lineup is unbelievable,” she said. “I’m pleased it’s only 10 minutes, they’re moving fast.”

When there were 10 advanced voting days in the 2022 Ontario election, over 1.5 million people cast their ballots ahead of the main day. That’s just under 10 per cent of eligible voters in the province.

Compare that to the 2018 general election with five advanced voting days, there were nearly 700,000 or 6.8 per cent of eligible voters who chose to vote early.

However, Ontarians aren’t used to having an election during this season. The last time there was a winter provincial election was back in March 1981.

“Ontarians are tough folks,” Beebe added. “They’ll get out to vote if they think it’s important.”

Elections Ontario says if adjustments are needed due to weather-related challenges, they will provide updates on their website.

Polls officially open for the provincial election on Thursday, Feb. 27, starting at 9 a.m.