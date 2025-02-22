Party leaders fan out on last weekend of election campaign

It’s the final weekend of the provincial election campaign before Ontarians head to the polls next Thursday.

Ontario’s main party leaders are fanning out across the province today, with Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford expected to visit Thunder Bay, Iroquois Falls and Timmins.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles is set to make stops in Toronto and Kingston before holding an evening rally in Ottawa.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie will be canvassing in several Toronto ridings, while Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner campaigns in the Kitchener area.

The Liberals and the NDP released their full platforms Friday with less than a week to go until election day, and the Progressive Conservatives are set to release theirs on Monday.

The Greens put out their platform on Feb. 12.