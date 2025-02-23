3 people injured in Highway 401 crash in Scarborough

One man is in critical condition and two others have been seriously injured following an early morning crash in Scarborough.

Provincial police say just before 2 a.m. Sunday an MTO blocker truck and a white MTO pickup truck were in the westbound collector lanes of Highway 401 west of Meadowvale Road protecting another crash that was further ahead when a vehicle struck the pickup that was in the right lane.

One man was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries while two other men are being treated for serious injuries. No one was in the pickup truck at the time of the crash while the driver of the second truck was uninjured.

There is no word if any charges are being considered.

Police say the westbound collector lanes are expected to reopen around 10 a.m.