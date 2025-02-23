3 people injured in Highway 401 crash in Scarborough

Three people critically injured after crashing into an MTO blocker truck in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Meadowvale Road on Feb. 23, 2025. X/OPP

By John Marchesan

Posted February 23, 2025 7:11 am.

Last Updated February 23, 2025 9:01 am.

One man is in critical condition and two others have been seriously injured following an early morning crash in Scarborough.

Provincial police say just before 2 a.m. Sunday an MTO blocker truck and a white MTO pickup truck were in the westbound collector lanes of Highway 401 west of Meadowvale Road protecting another crash that was further ahead when a vehicle struck the pickup that was in the right lane.

One man was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries while two other men are being treated for serious injuries. No one was in the pickup truck at the time of the crash while the driver of the second truck was uninjured.

There is no word if any charges are being considered.

Police say the westbound collector lanes are expected to reopen around 10 a.m.

Top Stories

Pope Francis is conscious and receiving supplemental oxygen following a respiratory crisis

Pope Francis was conscious but still receiving high flows of supplemental oxygen Sunday following a respiratory crisis and blood transfusions, as he remains in critical condition with a complex...

49m ago

3 GTA teens charged in attempted jewellery store robbery in Waterloo

Three GTA teens are facing theft-related charges following a botched robbery attempt at a Waterloo mall. Police say four males entered Conestoga Mall just before 6 p.m. on February 22 with their faces...

1h ago

Carney under pressure as Liberal leadership candidates prepare for French debate

OTTAWA — Presumed Liberal leadership front-runner Mark Carney faces a major test Monday in Montreal, when he and his rivals square off in person for the first time in a French-language debate. Carney...

2h ago

Ford set to release party platform Monday, days before election vote

Ontario’s main party leaders are fanning out across the province again today as the final weekend of the provincial election wraps before election day. Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is...

8m ago

