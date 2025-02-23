Ford set to release party platform Monday, days before election vote

A composite image made from four file photographs show, from left to right, Ontario Liberal Party Leader Bonnie Crombie in Mississauga, Ont., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025; Ontario Progressive Conservative Party Leader Doug Ford in Toronto, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025; Leader of the Ontario NDP Marit Stiles in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Friday, Feb. 7, 2025; and Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner in Kitchener, Ont., Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette, Chris Young, Kenneth Armstrong

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 23, 2025 6:00 am.

Last Updated February 23, 2025 9:58 am.

Ontario’s main party leaders are fanning out across the province again today as the final weekend of the provincial election wraps before election day.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is spending a second consecutive day in northern Ontario and is expected to visit Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury.

Ford is set to release his party’s platform on Monday, though it wasn’t clear if it will be costed.

The Liberals and the NDP released their full platforms Friday while the Green Party of Ontario were the first to unveil their fully costed plan on Feb. 12.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles and Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie will both spend time in Ottawa, with Stiles also making campaign stops in Peterborough and Bowmanville and Crombie beginning her day in Kingston.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will canvass in Elora with a local candidate.

Three days of advanced polling ended Saturday and election day is Feb. 27.

