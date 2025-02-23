Multiple Canadian cities holding rallies to mark anniversary of the Ukraine invasion

Graves of Ukrainian soldiers who died since Russia launched its full-scale invasion are seen at Lychakiv cemetery in Lviv, Ukraine, Monday Nov. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mykola Tys

By The Canadian Press

Multiple cities across Canada are holding rallies at city halls, museums and community centres this weekend as part of a global day of action marking the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Rallies spanning across the country in cities including Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary and Vancouver will be held today.

Rallies began in cities across the country yesterday, and a handful of other cities have rallies scheduled for Monday.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022 in a major escalation of a conflict that began in 2014.

The invasion is the largest and deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II, and has caused hundreds of thousands of military casualties and tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilian casualties.

Since the invasion, thousands of Ukrainians have fled to Canada as refugees.


