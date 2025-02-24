The Canadian Medical Association is calling on governments and policymakers to “seize the moment” and facilitate nationwide licensing for doctors, allowing them to practice in any province or territory at any time.

“As Canadian governments seek to break down internal trade barriers between provinces and territories, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) urges policymakers to use this opportunity to make it easier for Canadians to access the health care they need when they need it,” the organization’s president Dr. Joss Reimer said on Monday.

Reimer explains that as the national Committee on International Trade works to break down inter-provincial barriers, it “is especially critical when it comes to our country’s doctors.”

“When so many Canadians just can’t access medically-necessary care, we must use all tools at our disposal to strengthen the health system. Today, physicians must hold separate licences for each province or territory they choose to practise in,” the president said.

“With few exceptions, practising in a different province or territory involves a burdensome application process and thousands of dollars in fees. This fragmented approach contrasts with the spirit of the Canadian Free Trade Agreement to support mobility rights of workers – and patients pay the price.

“While important steps have been taken to expedite pan-Canadian mobility of physicians, now is the time to knock down the barriers that still stand in the way. The CMA has been calling on governments to implement pan-Canadian licensure as one important step to help strengthen our struggling health system.”

Reimer explains that currently, provinces and territories have differing rules that make it hard for international medical graduates to become licensed to practise in Canada.

“Expediting tailored processes to ensure all qualified physicians can safely practice in Canada requires investment in our provincial colleges. But the return on investment, expanding the number of physicians practicing in Canada, benefits all Canadians. This urgent issue must be addressed as part of modernizing physician licensing models in Canada,” Reimer said.

“Increasing the mobility of doctors will lead to improved patient outcomes and help hospitals meet clinical demands and staffing needs at a time when many are critically under-resourced.”