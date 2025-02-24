‘Not acceptable:’ Chow calls for review of private companies doing snow removal

Mayor Olivia Chow said she wants City staff to undergo a review of the contracts with private companies hired to do snow removal for Toronto amid criticism for the removal process after a series of storms dropped more than 50 centimetres of snow last week.

Many sidewalks remain difficult to navigate especially for those living with accessibility issues. CityNews chopper spotted some people using mobility devices forced onto the road.

“The sidewalks are not plowed. It has been more than a week … it is not acceptable,” said Chow.

Officials initially estimated the snow clean-up would take several weeks as multiple rounds of plowing were needed.

Chow is calling for a review of the contracts for snow removal signed in 2021 under the previous mayor, John Tory. The contracts were also signed during the COVID-19 pandemic, something Councillor Paula Fletcher said was part of the problem.

“City Hall accountability is back. It was lacking during that time when we were at home, looking on a screen,” said Fletcher.

Councillor Josh Matlow voted against the contracts back in 2021. “We have mountains of ice and snow that have not been cleared,” said Matlow.

But he says now it’s up to council to take responsibility. “It’s on this council and mayor to make things better.”