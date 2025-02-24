‘Not acceptable:’ Chow calls for review of private companies doing snow removal

A worker uses a snowblower to clear snow from Nathan Phillips Square at city hall following a heavy snowfall in Toronto, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Alan Carter and Meredith Bond

Posted February 24, 2025 5:10 pm.

Mayor Olivia Chow said she wants City staff to undergo a review of the contracts with private companies hired to do snow removal for Toronto amid criticism for the removal process after a series of storms dropped more than 50 centimetres of snow last week.

Many sidewalks remain difficult to navigate especially for those living with accessibility issues. CityNews chopper spotted some people using mobility devices forced onto the road.

“The sidewalks are not plowed. It has been more than a week … it is not acceptable,” said Chow.

Officials initially estimated the snow clean-up would take several weeks as multiple rounds of plowing were needed.

Chow is calling for a review of the contracts for snow removal signed in 2021 under the previous mayor, John Tory. The contracts were also signed during the COVID-19 pandemic, something Councillor Paula Fletcher said was part of the problem.

“City Hall accountability is back. It was lacking during that time when we were at home, looking on a screen,” said Fletcher.

Councillor Josh Matlow voted against the contracts back in 2021. “We have mountains of ice and snow that have not been cleared,” said Matlow.

But he says now it’s up to council to take responsibility. “It’s on this council and mayor to make things better.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump says tariffs starting on Canada and Mexico in March

resident Donald Trump said Monday that his tariffs on Canada and Mexico are starting next month, ending a monthlong suspension on the planned import taxes that could potentially hurt economic growth and...

53m ago

Ontario PCs make $40B in platform promises, pledge to axe floor price for alcohol

Ontario's Progressive Conservatives released their platform Monday, with three days until election day, and it contains $40 billion in promises plus a proposal to get rid of the minimum retail price for...

5h ago

Man pleads guilty in random stabbing at High Park subway station that killed woman, injured another

A man about to stand trial for fatally stabbing a woman, and injuring another, in random attacks onboard a TTC subway at High Park station in 2022 has entered surprise guilty pleas, telling the court through...

2h ago

Toronto readies for flood risk as piles of snow start to melt this week

Officials in Toronto say the city is ready to respond to any potential flooding as piles of snow accumulated during recent storms start to melt. They say crews will be deployed to inspect and clear...

1h ago

Top Stories

Trump says tariffs starting on Canada and Mexico in March

resident Donald Trump said Monday that his tariffs on Canada and Mexico are starting next month, ending a monthlong suspension on the planned import taxes that could potentially hurt economic growth and...

53m ago

Ontario PCs make $40B in platform promises, pledge to axe floor price for alcohol

Ontario's Progressive Conservatives released their platform Monday, with three days until election day, and it contains $40 billion in promises plus a proposal to get rid of the minimum retail price for...

5h ago

Man pleads guilty in random stabbing at High Park subway station that killed woman, injured another

A man about to stand trial for fatally stabbing a woman, and injuring another, in random attacks onboard a TTC subway at High Park station in 2022 has entered surprise guilty pleas, telling the court through...

2h ago

Toronto readies for flood risk as piles of snow start to melt this week

Officials in Toronto say the city is ready to respond to any potential flooding as piles of snow accumulated during recent storms start to melt. They say crews will be deployed to inspect and clear...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Brief chance of showers to start the work week

Milder air is expected to bring warmer temperatures this week. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

22h ago

2:15
Newmarket hospital treats 34 patients for heart attacks after shovelling snow

At Southlake Health in Newmarket, the hospital says medical staff treated 34 patients who had heart attacks while shovelling snow during last week's snowstorms. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

23h ago

1:46
Rain and wet snow on the way

A mix of snow and rain is expected to hit the GTA this week. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the long-range forecast.
2:03
OPP issue warning after snow fort tragedy near Montreal

After a 13-year-old girl died following a snow fort collapse in Quebec, OPP are reminding Ontario families to use caution and supervise outdoor play with children. David Zura explains.

21h ago

2:39
Smart phone app promotes Canadian products

People may be looking for a specific line that says "Canadian made or Canadian owned," which can sometimes be confusing for consumers, but a new app called check the label is taking the guesswork out of shopping.
More Videos