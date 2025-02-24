Convicted killer, 85, missing from minimum security prison north of Montreal
Posted February 24, 2025 5:42 pm.
Last Updated February 24, 2025 6:10 pm.
SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, Que. — Correctional Service Canada says an 85-year-old convicted killer has escaped from a minimum security prison north of Montreal.
Officials say Ricardo Vilches was not present during the noon head count today at the Archambault Institution in Ste-Anne-des-Plaines, Que.
Prison officials say an arrest warrant has been issued for Vilches and Quebec provincial police have been notified.
Vilches is currently serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder.
He is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds, with medium complexion, brown eyes, grey hair and a scar on his nose.
Corrections officials say they will investigate the circumstances surrounding Vilches’ escape.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2025.
The Canadian Press