Convicted killer, 85, missing from minimum security prison north of Montreal

Ricardo Vilches, 85, is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Correctional Service Canada

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 24, 2025 5:42 pm.

Last Updated February 24, 2025 6:10 pm.

SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, Que. — Correctional Service Canada says an 85-year-old convicted killer has escaped from a minimum security prison north of Montreal.

Officials say Ricardo Vilches was not present during the noon head count today at the Archambault Institution in Ste-Anne-des-Plaines, Que.

Prison officials say an arrest warrant has been issued for Vilches and Quebec provincial police have been notified.

Vilches is currently serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder.

He is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds, with medium complexion, brown eyes, grey hair and a scar on his nose.

Corrections officials say they will investigate the circumstances surrounding Vilches’ escape.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2025.

The Canadian Press

