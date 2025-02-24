Ontario provincial election: 2025 advance voter turnout lower than previous years

After a record low turnout in 2022, experts and potential voters weigh in on whether people will show up to cast their ballot in this year’s snap election. Afua Baah reports

By Denio Lourenco

Posted February 24, 2025 3:39 pm.

Last Updated February 24, 2025 3:44 pm.

Advance voting in the 2025 Ontario provincial election came to an end over the weekend and preliminary figures show that 678,789 voters cast their ballot over the three-day period.

Elections Ontario says that number represents 6.14 per cent of eligible voters across the province. However, this is a significant change from the 2022 general election which saw over 1 million people (9.92 per cent of eligible voters) cast their ballot over a 10-day period.

It is also a slight decrease from the 2018 general election in which nearly 700,000 people (6.8 per cent of eligible voters) cast their ballot over a five-day advance voting period.

When asked why this election only had three days of advance voting, a spokesperson for Elections Ontario said, “Under the Election Act, fixed-date elections are required to have 10 advance polling days, while non-fixed-date elections are required to have three.”

For months, the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party has held a safe lead over their rivals, which seemingly prompted Premier Doug Ford to call a snap election.

Some voters who spoke with CityNews over the weekend had a mixed reaction about the shorter timeframe. “When you have a short span, then you’re not really given much chance for people to come in,” one man said. “You know, people have obligations, people have responsibilities.”

However, some experts on democracy and electoral politics say more voting days don’t necessarily guarantee a higher turnout.

“I think what’s more important is people feel like there’s a reason to get out and vote. Are the candidates giving them a compelling reason to vote? Are they telling a compelling story?” explained John Beebe, founder of the Democratic Engagement Exchange at Toronto Metropolitan University.

“People more and more are recognizing that advanced voting is a great time to vote. Tends to be shorter lines. Doesn’t necessarily indicate if there is higher turnout … it’s just a great opportunity,” he added.

Polls officially open for the provincial election on Thursday, Feb. 27, starting at 9 a.m.

Top Stories

Ontario PCs make $40B in platform promises, pledge to axe floor price for alcohol

Ontario's Progressive Conservatives released their platform Monday, with three days until election day, and it contains $40 billion in promises plus a proposal to get rid of the minimum retail price for...

3h ago

Man pleads guilty in random stabbing at High Park subway station that killed woman, injured another

A man about to stand trial for fatally stabbing a woman, and injuring another, in random attacks onboard a TTC subway at High Park station in 2022 has entered surprise guilty pleas, telling the court through...

17m ago

Ontario election 2025: How, where and when you can vote

After months of hinting from Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford, it became official that Ontarians will head to the polls for a Feb. 27 election. You can vote by mail, at your local election office, at an advance...

2h ago

Massage therapist charged with sexual assault in Oshawa

A massage therapist in Oshawa has been charged with sexual assault. Investigators from the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) say the suspect was employed at a physiotherapy and wellness clinic in...

2h ago

