Questions linger about Carney’s French after ‘Hamas’ debate slip-up

Liberal Party of Canada leadership candidate Mark Carney gestures during the French-language Liberal Leadership debate in Montreal, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. The Federal Liberals will pick a new leader on March 9. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Kelsey Patterson

Posted February 24, 2025 11:51 pm.

A stumble by Mark Carney during Monday’s French-language Liberal party leadership race debate revived questions about the presumed frontrunner’s proficiency in French.

During an exchange about the war in Gaza, Carney misspoke by saying all four Liberal candidates on stage – including Chrystia Freeland, Karina Gould and Frank Baylis – were in agreement “with” Hamas.

Standing beside him, former Deputy Prime Minister Freeland was quick to interject: “We are not in agreement with Hamas, but regarding Hamas.”

“Against, against Hamas. And for a two-state solution,” Carney clarified, pausing to smile Freeland’s way.

READ MORE: Liberal leadership debate: candidates reveal how they would stand up to Donald Trump

The mistake was part of a larger answer in which Carney said he wanted to see all hostages returned to their families, aid for the people of Gaza, and ultimately a “viable and free” Palestinian state living in peace beside an Israeli state. He also denounced Trump’s declarations on approaching Gaza like a “real estate project.”

The Conservatives were quick to jump on Carney’s slip-up. Sebastian Skamski, a spokesperson for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, raised concerns about the former Bank of Canada governor’s ability to communicate in French.

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather came to Carney’s defence in a post on X.

“It is not easy to debate in a second language,” Housefather wrote. “No matter how fluent you are. Everyone watching the debate knows @MarkJCarney was agreeing with the previous speakers to say Hamas can have no role in the future of Gaza. Disgusting to see people trying to pretend otherwise.”

Conservative MP Dan Albas responded to Housefather.

“You know better than that,” Albas wrote. “He entered a debate in French and should be prepared. You don’t control the question, only your answer.

“The higher up you go, the more this matters. If Mr. Carney doesn’t understand that, he should not be seeking the highest office in the country.”

In the post-debate press conference, the first question Carney faced was on his command of the French language.

“I look forward to having a debate with (Bloc Québécois Leader) Yves-François Blanchet and (Conservative Leader) Pierre Poilievre in the French language,” Carney said, switching to French halfway through his answer.

–With files from The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Liberal leadership debate: Candidates reveal how they would stand up to Donald Trump

How Canada should stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump’s many threats against the economy and sovereignty of its northern neighbour was a running theme of Monday night’s French-language Liberal...

1h ago

Trump says tariffs starting on Canada and Mexico in March

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that his tariffs on Canada and Mexico are starting next month, ending a monthlong suspension on the planned import taxes that could potentially hurt economic growth...

7h ago

Ontario election 2025: How, where and when you can vote

After months of hinting from Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford, it became official that Ontarians will head to the polls for a Feb. 27 election. You can vote by mail, at your local election office, at an advance...

11h ago

Ousted Liberal leadership candidate Ruby Dhalla loses appeal

Former MP Ruby Dhalla has lost her appeal after being disqualified from the Liberal leadership race last week. Party national director Azam Ishmael said in a statement late Monday – just minutes before...

5h ago

Top Stories

Liberal leadership debate: Candidates reveal how they would stand up to Donald Trump

How Canada should stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump’s many threats against the economy and sovereignty of its northern neighbour was a running theme of Monday night’s French-language Liberal...

1h ago

Trump says tariffs starting on Canada and Mexico in March

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that his tariffs on Canada and Mexico are starting next month, ending a monthlong suspension on the planned import taxes that could potentially hurt economic growth...

7h ago

Ontario election 2025: How, where and when you can vote

After months of hinting from Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford, it became official that Ontarians will head to the polls for a Feb. 27 election. You can vote by mail, at your local election office, at an advance...

11h ago

Ousted Liberal leadership candidate Ruby Dhalla loses appeal

Former MP Ruby Dhalla has lost her appeal after being disqualified from the Liberal leadership race last week. Party national director Azam Ishmael said in a statement late Monday – just minutes before...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:05
Mayor Olivia Chow asks for review of Toronto's snow clearing contracts

More than a week after snow stopped falling many Toronto sidewalks remain treacherous, something Olivia Chow calls "unacceptable." Chow has asked for a review of the private contracts governing snow removal.

7h ago

2:49
Warm temperatures to only last the week

Warm and rainy conditions this week before bitter cold returns on Sunday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

7h ago

2:04
"It was a bit of a shock", Jordan Romano on Jays move

Former Blue Jay Jordan Romano spoke to CityNews' Lindsay Dunn about signing with the Philadelphia Phillies and how surprised he was the Jays sent him to free agency.

8h ago

2:36
Brief chance of showers to start the work week

Milder air is expected to bring warmer temperatures this week. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
2:15
Newmarket hospital treats 34 patients for heart attacks after shovelling snow

At Southlake Health in Newmarket, the hospital says medical staff treated 34 patients who had heart attacks while shovelling snow during last week's snowstorms. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

More Videos