A stumble by Mark Carney during Monday’s French-language Liberal party leadership race debate revived questions about the presumed frontrunner’s proficiency in French.

During an exchange about the war in Gaza, Carney misspoke by saying all four Liberal candidates on stage – including Chrystia Freeland, Karina Gould and Frank Baylis – were in agreement “with” Hamas.

Standing beside him, former Deputy Prime Minister Freeland was quick to interject: “We are not in agreement with Hamas, but regarding Hamas.”

“Against, against Hamas. And for a two-state solution,” Carney clarified, pausing to smile Freeland’s way.

The mistake was part of a larger answer in which Carney said he wanted to see all hostages returned to their families, aid for the people of Gaza, and ultimately a “viable and free” Palestinian state living in peace beside an Israeli state. He also denounced Trump’s declarations on approaching Gaza like a “real estate project.”

The Conservatives were quick to jump on Carney’s slip-up. Sebastian Skamski, a spokesperson for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, raised concerns about the former Bank of Canada governor’s ability to communicate in French.

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather came to Carney’s defence in a post on X.

“It is not easy to debate in a second language,” Housefather wrote. “No matter how fluent you are. Everyone watching the debate knows @MarkJCarney was agreeing with the previous speakers to say Hamas can have no role in the future of Gaza. Disgusting to see people trying to pretend otherwise.”

Conservative MP Dan Albas responded to Housefather.

“You know better than that,” Albas wrote. “He entered a debate in French and should be prepared. You don’t control the question, only your answer.

“The higher up you go, the more this matters. If Mr. Carney doesn’t understand that, he should not be seeking the highest office in the country.”

In the post-debate press conference, the first question Carney faced was on his command of the French language.

“I look forward to having a debate with (Bloc Québécois Leader) Yves-François Blanchet and (Conservative Leader) Pierre Poilievre in the French language,” Carney said, switching to French halfway through his answer.

–With files from The Canadian Press