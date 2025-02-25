4 armed suspects pull people from vehicle, demanded keys in Vaughan

Police are looking for four people after an armed carjacking in a Vaughan plaza on Monday.

York Regional Police said in a press release that around at 10:00 p.m. on Feb. 24 officers responded to a plaza parking lot near Highway 7 West and Marycroft Avenue.

Once there, the victim told police they were sitting in the vehicle when they were approached by four masked people armed with knives. The victim told officers that the suspects pulled two people from the SUV and demanded the keys. The two people were not seriously injured.

The accused left in the victim’s vehicle on Marycroft Avenue.

The SUV is a white 2020 Jaguar F-Pace SRV, with black rims, a loud exhaust and has the Ontario licence plate BPSC 711.

The suspects are described as all Black males, wearing masks with knives. No further descriptions were given.

Investigators are hoping witnesses come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.