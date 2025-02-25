Liberal leadership candidates to face off in final debate in Montreal

MONTREAL — Liberal leadership contenders will take the stage again Tuesday night for the English-language debate in Montreal — their last shot to confront each other in person and shake up the race.

The four candidates left in the race played it safe in Monday night’s French-language debate.

Presumed front-runner Mark Carney had his guard up and stumbled the most in French.

But none of the other candidates attacked him despite his perceived lead.

Freeland even bailed Carney out of one jam when he flubbed a comment about Hamas and the war in Gaza.

On Wednesday, Liberal party members will be able to start casting advance votes for the person who will replace Justin Trudeau at the top of the party.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2025.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press