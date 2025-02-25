Liberal leadership candidates to face off in final debate in Montreal

Liberal Party of Canada leadership candidates Mark Carney, Chrystia Freeland, Karina Gould and Frank Baylis pose prior to the French-language Liberal leadership debate in Montreal on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. The Federal Liberals will pick a new leader on March 9. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted February 25, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 25, 2025 5:10 am.

MONTREAL — Liberal leadership contenders will take the stage again Tuesday night for the English-language debate in Montreal — their last shot to confront each other in person and shake up the race.

The four candidates left in the race played it safe in Monday night’s French-language debate.

Presumed front-runner Mark Carney had his guard up and stumbled the most in French.

But none of the other candidates attacked him despite his perceived lead.

Freeland even bailed Carney out of one jam when he flubbed a comment about Hamas and the war in Gaza.

On Wednesday, Liberal party members will be able to start casting advance votes for the person who will replace Justin Trudeau at the top of the party.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2025.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Liberal leadership debate: Candidates reveal how they would stand up to Donald Trump

How Canada should stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump’s many threats against the economy and sovereignty of its northern neighbour was a running theme of Monday night’s French-language Liberal...

6h ago

Trump says tariffs starting on Canada and Mexico in March

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that his tariffs on Canada and Mexico are starting next month, ending a monthlong suspension on the planned import taxes that could potentially hurt economic growth...

11h ago

Ontario election 2025: How, where and when you can vote

After months of hinting from Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford, it became official that Ontarians will head to the polls for a Feb. 27 election. You can vote by mail, at your local election office, at an advance...

16h ago

Brampton man arrested in $1.5M trailer and freight theft case: police

Peel Regional Police have arrested and charged a Brampton man in connection with trailer and freight theft that, to date, has totalled more than $1.5 million in stolen goods. Authorities received multiple...

28m ago

Top Stories

Liberal leadership debate: Candidates reveal how they would stand up to Donald Trump

How Canada should stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump’s many threats against the economy and sovereignty of its northern neighbour was a running theme of Monday night’s French-language Liberal...

6h ago

Trump says tariffs starting on Canada and Mexico in March

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that his tariffs on Canada and Mexico are starting next month, ending a monthlong suspension on the planned import taxes that could potentially hurt economic growth...

11h ago

Ontario election 2025: How, where and when you can vote

After months of hinting from Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford, it became official that Ontarians will head to the polls for a Feb. 27 election. You can vote by mail, at your local election office, at an advance...

16h ago

Brampton man arrested in $1.5M trailer and freight theft case: police

Peel Regional Police have arrested and charged a Brampton man in connection with trailer and freight theft that, to date, has totalled more than $1.5 million in stolen goods. Authorities received multiple...

28m ago

Most Watched Today

2:05
Mayor Olivia Chow asks for review of Toronto's snow clearing contracts

More than a week after snow stopped falling many Toronto sidewalks remain treacherous, something Olivia Chow calls "unacceptable." Chow has asked for a review of the private contracts governing snow removal.

11h ago

2:49
Warm temperatures to only last the week

Warm and rainy conditions this week before bitter cold returns on Sunday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

2:04
"It was a bit of a shock", Jordan Romano on Jays move

Former Blue Jay Jordan Romano spoke to CityNews' Lindsay Dunn about signing with the Philadelphia Phillies and how surprised he was the Jays sent him to free agency.

12h ago

2:36
Brief chance of showers to start the work week

Milder air is expected to bring warmer temperatures this week. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
2:15
Newmarket hospital treats 34 patients for heart attacks after shovelling snow

At Southlake Health in Newmarket, the hospital says medical staff treated 34 patients who had heart attacks while shovelling snow during last week's snowstorms. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

More Videos